Dubai: To create a successful company, it’s important to have an inclusive and diverse workplace. By ensuring that employees can communicate in sign language and understand Braille, companies can create a space where everyone can thrive. That’s why the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination is offering free training services on caring for People of Determination.
On Tuesday, May 28, the organisation announced that it is offering these specialised training programmes for private, semi-government and government sector employees and that their service can be booked through the Tamm website and app. Tamm is the official online portal for Abu Dhabi government services.
Here’s how to sign up for the training programme:
1. Visit the Tamm website – tamm.abudhabi and click on ‘Services’ and then select ‘Social Care’.
2. Scroll down until you see – ‘POD Caretakers Training Programme’ and click ‘Start’.
3. Sign in with your UAE Pass, and fill in the registration form with the following details:
• Company name and emirate
• Address
• The language you want the training to be conducted in – Arabic or English
• Where you want the training session to happen – online, at your office or at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination
• Select the type of training programme from the drop-down menu (for example – basics of sign language, or introduction to Braille reading and writing).
• Enter the number of trainees and then select the dates from the available slots.
4. Enter the objective of the training programme.
5. Provide the coordinator’s name, email address and mobile number.
6. Next, upload an official letter detailing why your company is requesting the training programme.
7. Click ‘Submit’.
You will receive an email from the organisation on whether your application has been approved or rejected, along with the reason for it. In case of approval, the classes must be attended regularly according to the date and time.
You also have the option to register for the training courses by sending an email to training@zho.gov.ae – with information about your company, the reason for registering the services and training details.