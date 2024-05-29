Here’s how to sign up for the training programme:

1. Visit the Tamm website – tamm.abudhabi and click on ‘Services’ and then select ‘Social Care’.

2. Scroll down until you see – ‘POD Caretakers Training Programme’ and click ‘Start’.

3. Sign in with your UAE Pass, and fill in the registration form with the following details:

• Company name and emirate

• Address

• The language you want the training to be conducted in – Arabic or English

• Where you want the training session to happen – online, at your office or at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination

• Select the type of training programme from the drop-down menu (for example – basics of sign language, or introduction to Braille reading and writing).

• Enter the number of trainees and then select the dates from the available slots.

4. Enter the objective of the training programme.

5. Provide the coordinator’s name, email address and mobile number.

6. Next, upload an official letter detailing why your company is requesting the training programme.

7. Click ‘Submit’.