Explore the world in one day

Global Village offers a unique opportunity to explore the world without leaving Dubai. Sample Yemeni honey, shop for Iranian and Afghan carpets, Moroccan argan oil, Spanish jewellery, and Thai dried fruits. Every pavilion, from Egypt to Italy and Vietnam to Oman brings their country to Dubai. Visitors can enjoy live performances by musicians and entertainers from around the globe. Additionally, visitors can also enjoy the Carnaval rides and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, featuring fascinating artefacts, visual oddities, and interactive exhibits.

What is new at Global Village this season?

1. New pavilions to explore

This season introduces three new pavilions – Jordan, Iraq, and a combined Sri Lanka and Bangladesh pavilion, bringing the total to 30. Each pavilion showcases the heritage of its respective countries, offering visitors the chance to explore the busy bazaars, traditional dishes, and the artistry and craftsmanship.

2. ‘Restaurant Plaza’ – A new dining experience

Global Village has over 200 dining outlets, ranging from restaurants and cafes to street food kiosks. This season, the dining experience has introduced an all-new Restaurant Plaza, located next to the Carnaval area. The plaza features 11 two-storey restaurants, providing panoramic views of the entire venue.

3. A fresh look for Global Village markets

This year’s Railway Market, Floating Market, and Fiesta Street have been revamped with new designs, offering a more scenic experience. Fiesta Street now features double-storey kiosks, creating more space for dining and shopping.

Ticket prices

While the venue opens from tomorrow, online booking of tickets is now open. You can book them through the official website at www.globalvillage.ae.

Here are the ticket prices for this season:

• Dh25 – Weekday ticket (Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays).

• Dh30 – Any day ticket.

• Free – Entry for children under three, senior citizens, and People of Determination.

What is included in your ticket:

• Access to over 30 pavilions, including new additions.

• Entry to the Emirati heritage area.

• Over 200 shows daily.

• Activities at the Kids’ Theatre featuring popular characters.

Individual attraction tickets

Some attractions require a separate ticket, which you can buy at the location. Alternatively, you can also get a ‘Wonder Pass’, which allows you to access additional experiences like the Stunt Show, Carnaval, or Ripley’s Believe It or Not! The price for the Wonder Pass ranges from Dh150 to Dh1,050, and you can buy a pass depending on which attractions you want to visit.

Opening hours

• Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to 12am

• Thursday to Saturday: 4pm to 1am