How will the ‘Palm Vein’ project work?

Users will have to first register their palm vein using their Emirates ID through the ICP’s system. The process is straightforward and quick, and once your palm’s vein has been scanned and registered, they will be linked to your Emirates ID. This project works in conjunction with another of ICP’s projects, that is integrating the databases of different government departments to make life easier for people in the UAE. Government, semi-government, and private sector entities in the UAE can easily access the ICP’s database to verify the identities of customers and clients to complete procedures through the ‘enterprise integration’ that is already in place.

Three ways in which the palm vein technology will be used

1. Verifying identity to complete tasks – the Palm Vein ID will allow you to complete procedures like withdrawing money from the ATM without the need for a debit card.

2. Making payments – you will also be able to make payments, without having to pull out your phone’s wallet payment or your credit or debit card.