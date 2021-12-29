Dubai: New Year's Eve celebrations are around the corner, but you need to be aware of the precautionary measures that have been made by authorities across the UAE. Here are all the COVID-19 guidelines to make sure you ring in the New Year safely.

Dubai

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the COVID-19 guidelines for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai on Tuesday, December 28.

The committee also announced that firework shows for New Year's Eve celebrations will take place in 29 different locations across Dubai.

Here are the COVID-19 guidelines for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai:

• Attendees must wear their masks at all times.

• According to the announcement, the fine for failing to wear a mask is Dh3,000. Want to know more about COVID-19 fines in the UAE? Click here.

• Social distancing must also be maintained at the celebrations.

• Those who violate the COVID-19 precautionary measures will face fines and penalties.

The COVID-19 guidelines for New Year's Eve were issued under the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The committee, chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the precautionary measures.

The authority also reiterated that every member of the community has the responsibility to follow preventive guidelines.

Abu Dhabi

In a circular issued by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), dated December 28, the operating capacity for the NYE celebrations should exceed 60 per cent.

The new guidelines were sent by DCT to hotels, event organisers, tourism establishments and venue owners.

The measures laid out by DCT include:

• Attendees must present an Al Hosn Green Pass. The Green Pass status on the Al Hosn App is active for 14 days if you are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test result. Read here.

• Establishments and venues hosting NYE celebrations must implement EDE tests and temperature checks.

• Wearing face masks indoors and outdoors is mandatory.

• Those who are not fully vaccinated must show a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) result taken within 96 hours of attending the event.

• A physical distance of 1.5 metres must be adhered to.

• All NYE events should have a clear entry and exit process for the site.

• Sanitisers must be provided.

• Venues and establishments organising NYE events should have teams to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 procedures.

• Families are allowed to sit together without the need for physical distancing.

NCEMA announces COVID-19 measures for NYE events

On December 15, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that New Year's Eve celebrations across the UAE will be held at 80 per cent.

NCEMA urged people to abide by COVID-19 precautionary measures and ensure that everyone stays safe.

The guidelines announced by NCEMA for attending New Year’s Even events include:

• A negative PCR test result, with the test done within 96 hours of attending the event.

• Mandatory body temperature testing for attendees at events.

• Face masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times in closed and crowded areas.

• Social distancing will be implemented and a 1.5metre distance should be adhered to.

• Event organisers should regulate entry and avoid crowding.

• Regular sanitisation of areas is necessary, and sanitisers should be available in public restrooms.

• People are required to greet from a distance during celebrations and refrain from shaking hands.

• The only exception from social distancing protocols is family members, who are allowed to sit and stand together.

Booster shots against COVID-19