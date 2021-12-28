Dubai: From December 30, 2021, a Green Pass or a negative PCR (Polyermerase Chain Reaction) test result – taken within 96 hours – will be mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi. If you are fully vaccinated, you will need to present a Green Pass on the Al Hosn App and if you are not fully vaccinated, a negative PCR result would be required.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee announced an updated protocol to enter the Emirate from within the UAE on Tuesday, December 28.
New rules for entering Abu Dhabi from within the UAE
As per the announcement, the new rules for entering Abu Dhabi are:
• To enter the Emirate from within the UAE, vaccinated people must show a Green Pass status on Al Hosn App. The Green Pass status on the Al Hosn App is active for 14 days if you are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR [Polymerase Chain Reaction] test result. Read here to find out more.
• Those who are unvaccinated or are exempted from the COVID-19 vaccination are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours. Read here to find out the categories exempted from COVID-19 vaccination.
EDE scanners installed at border
The new entry procedures will come into effect on Thursday, December 30, in addition to using EDE scanners (named after the EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi, which developed the technology) to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases. Abu Dhabi has been using EDE scanners at its border entry points since December 19, 2021.
The scanners were developed by advanced technology to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases without storing personal information.
Maximum capacity for public gatherings reduced to 60 per cent
From December 27, 2021, the operating capacity for social events such as weddings, funerals, and family gatherings in the Emirate has been set at 60 per cent.
Number of attendees should not exceed 50 for indoor activities, 150 for outdoor and open-air activities and of 30 for social events at home.
Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' destinations to include 73 countries
For international travellers, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced an updated 'Green List' to include 73 countries, which came into effect on December 26, 2021. Passengers arriving from the updated 'Green List' countries will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.
Read here for a comprehensive breakdown of the travel procedures for passengers coming from 'Green List' destinations.