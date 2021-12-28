What does it mean to be fully vaccinated?

As per the Abu Dhabi Media Office, to be considered fully vaccinated, you must have had the second dose of a vaccine. If your second dose was at least six months ago, you must have received a booster dose. You have a 30-day grace period to get the booster dose. To maintain the Green status on the Al Hosn app, you also need to have a negative PCR test result at least every 14 days.