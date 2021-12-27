Dubai: Going to Abu Dhabi and want to know if the country you are departing from is exempt from quarantine? The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the updated ‘Green List’ to include 72 countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

The updated Green list came into effect from Feburary 15, 2022. Passengers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ countries will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

What is the Green List?

Passengers arriving from Green List countries are not subject to mandatory quarantine. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ are regularly updated based on international developments.

Passengers coming from countries included on the list are subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.

The countries included on the ‘Green List’ refer to inbound travel origin, not the citizenship of the passenger.

Do I need to get tested if I’m coming from a ‘Green List’ destination?

Yes, you are required to get tested. These are the PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) rules for travellers from Green List countries:

Travellers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

COVID-19 PCR re-test requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from ‘Green List’ Countries

The PCR re-test requirements are separate for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers:

Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on day six (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one).

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on days six and nine.

Travelling from a destination that is not included in the Green List

• Free test on arrival.



• No quarantine requirement if you are fully vaccinated. You must quarantine for 10 days if you are not fully vaccinated.



• Re-test on day four and day eight. Re-test on day nine if you are not fully vaccinated.

It is important to note that you must be fully vaccinated to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi.

What are the countries included in the Green List?

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of Feburary 15, 2022:

Albania Algeria Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Belarus Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Bulgaria Burma Cambodia Canada China Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hong Kong (SAR) Hungary Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Kazakhstan Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Morocco Netherlands Norway Oman Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Romania Saudi Arabia Serbia Seychelles Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Tunisia Turkiye Turkmenistan Ukraine United States of America Uzbekistan Yemen

Travelling for the holidays? Get vaccinated

If you are planning to travel for the holidays, it is important to get vaccinated to protect yourself from COVID-19. Read here to find out how you can get vaccinated in the UAE.