Abu Dhabi Airports
Travellers arriving from the 72 destinations included in the Green List will be exempt from quarantine in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Going to Abu Dhabi and want to know if the country you are departing from is exempt from quarantine? The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the updated ‘Green List’ to include 72 countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

The updated Green list came into effect from Feburary 15, 2022. Passengers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ countries will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

What is the Green List?

Passengers arriving from Green List countries are not subject to mandatory quarantine. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ are regularly updated based on international developments.

Passengers coming from countries included on the list are subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.

The countries included on the ‘Green List’ refer to inbound travel origin, not the citizenship of the passenger.

Do I need to get tested if I’m coming from a ‘Green List’ destination?

Yes, you are required to get tested. These are the PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) rules for travellers from Green List countries:

Travellers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

COVID-19 PCR re-test requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from ‘Green List’ Countries

The PCR re-test requirements are separate for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers:

Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on day six (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one).

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on days six and nine.

Travelling from a destination that is not included in the Green List

• Free test on arrival.

• No quarantine requirement if you are fully vaccinated. You must quarantine for 10 days if you are not fully vaccinated.

• Re-test on day four and day eight. Re-test on day nine if you are not fully vaccinated.

It is important to note that you must be fully vaccinated to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi.

What are the countries included in the Green List?

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of Feburary 15, 2022:

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Armenia
  4. Australia
  5. Austria
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Belarus
  9. Belgium
  10. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  11. Brazil
  12. Bulgaria
  13. Burma
  14. Cambodia
  15. Canada
  16. China
  17. Croatia
  18. Cyprus
  19. Czech Republic
  20. Denmark
  21. Finland
  22. France
  23. Georgia
  24. Germany
  25. Greece
  26. Hong Kong (SAR)
  27. Hungary
  28. Indonesia
  29. Iran
  30. Iraq
  31. Ireland
  32. Israel
  33. Italy
  34. Japan
  35. Kazakhstan
  36. Kuwait
  37. Kyrgyzstan
  38. Laos
  39. Latvia
  40. Luxembourg
  41. Malaysia
  42. Maldives
  43. Morocco
  44. Netherlands
  45. Norway
  46. Oman
  47. Papua New Guinea
  48. Philippines
  49. Poland
  50. Portugal
  51. Romania
  52. Saudi Arabia
  53. Serbia
  54. Seychelles
  55. Singapore
  56. Slovakia
  57. Slovenia
  58. South Korea
  59. Spain
  60. Sweden
  61. Switzerland
  62. Syria
  63. Taiwan
  64. Tajikistan
  65. Thailand
  66. Tunisia
  67. Turkiye
  68. Turkmenistan
  69. Ukraine
  70. United States of America
  71. Uzbekistan
  72. Yemen

Travelling for the holidays? Get vaccinated

If you are planning to travel for the holidays, it is important to get vaccinated to protect yourself from COVID-19. Read here to find out how you can get vaccinated in the UAE.

If you are already vaccinated and have received both your doses, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged all individuals over the age of 18 years, who have completed six months after taking their second jab, to visit their nearest vaccination centre to take the booster dose. Read their complete advisory here.