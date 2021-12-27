1 of 9
Based on a new update, the maximum capacity for social events has been reduced to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 9
The authority announced the new protocol on December 26, 2021.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
3 of 9
The maximum number of people allowed at open-air events are 150.
Image Credit: Mark Angelo Sampan/Pexels
4 of 9
The maximum capacity for indoor events was also announced.
Image Credit: Ylanite Koppens /Pexels
5 of 9
The Green Pass status on your Al Hosn profile will be active for only 14 days, if you are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR [Polymerase Chain Reaction] test result. To find out more click here: gulfnews.com/1.1638438738160
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
6 of 9
Click here to find out where you can get a PCR test for free and the maximum cost you may have to pay: gulfnews.com/1.1632204208502
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 9
Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot across the UAE? Read here: gulfnews.com/1.1640175452994
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
On December 15, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the protocol for New Years Eve in the UAE. Click here to know more about the guidelines: gulfnews.com/1.1639658391777
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 9
The authority will monitor social events in Abu Dhabi to ensure compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Image Credit: Reuters