Image Credit: Fitness First

Fitness First Middle East, the region’s leading health and fitness brand, is headed for a radical new direction and huge expansion plans across the Middle East, with the opening of four new clubs this year and more ladies-only facilities on the agenda.

The fitness chain’s continued growth comes amid the Middle East’s widening interest and knowledge in health and well-being and a growing demand for holistic fitness solutions across the region. The brand will expand its regional footprint across strategic locations, ensuring communities have more and better access to fitness innovation and programmes.

Spearheading the absolute best of fitness innovation and expertise, the leading fitness chain has already given its members a glimpse into the future of Fitness First, with its successful gym openings in Dubai, including Marina Gate, The Meadows, and The Palm club at Nakheel Mall. Fitness First also recently relocated its Festival City Mall gym, which now features brand new and improved concepts.

Other new locations set to open in the coming months include Silicon Oasis, Sahara Centre in Sharjah, DIFC and Bahrain City Centre.

The ambitious regional expansion will see fitness innovation coming to life across Fitness First clubs around the region. A host of pioneering exercise and club concepts will continue to energise the brand, including dynamic boxing classes that provide sensory knockout; immersive indoor cycling experiences that draw on data visualisation technology and online gaming and Hot Studios, powered by an ingenious infrared heating system that warms the body directly rather than heating the air.

The expansion also means that women can take advantage of more private ladies-only offerings, which provide a supportive, intimate, and comfortable environment to work out in and educate themselves of the importance of wellness and fitness and this will be in addition to Fitness First’s existing and phenomenally successful 20 ladies only gyms across the region.