With roots that go back to 1860, Prabos plus a.s. has built a global reputation as a manufacturer of quality boots for the most demanding conditions. The traditional Czech company specialises in producing a wide range of footwear for the military, police, safety and adventure sectors — where protection, stability and durability are of the utmost importance.

Combat proven since many years, Prabos boasts an impressive list of references that include the Czech Army, German Bundeswehr and British Forces, as well as the Lithuanian Army and Netherlands Air Force among several others. In addition, mine clearance operations around the world are known to put their trust in the Prabos range of Blast Protective Boots.

Prabos works closely with its customers to provide technological and professional assistance in customisation, selection and after-sales service. In a recently established joint venture with Afghanistan’s Harirod group, Prabos has opened a branded showroom in Kabul to cater to the specific needs and requirements of the local market.

The UAE market holds a lot of promise for Prabos, which was part of a recent government-led business delegation from the Czech Republic. Says Christoph Drenk, Business Development Manager, “Our boots are built to the highest EU and Czech quality standards. They are very durable with a proven emphasis on user protection as well as comfort. We believe this is what makes our products well suited for the UAE and the whole Middle East.”

The company is now exploring local collaborations in the UAE. Drenk adds, “We would like to partner with a strong distributor who could be ably supported by our Kabul operation. We are also open to the possibility of a joint venture for a production unit to be set up close to the clients, for which we see a lot of potential.”