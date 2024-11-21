After a successful debut in August, the highly anticipated second edition of Mama & Me gets under way today. The unique event offers young mothers and their children an opportunity to engage in fun, interactive activities while creating lasting memories together in an enriching and memorable setting.

Organized by Gulf News, the event will take place from 9am to 12pm at Lana Lusa, located within the Four Seasons Private Residences along Dubai Water Canal in Jumeirah.

Motherhood is a remarkable journey that unfolds with moments of pure joy — from the first smile of a baby to the many milestones that follow. The bond between a mother and her child is a deep, unique connection, one that forms the foundation of a lifetime of love and trust. The event will gather more than 60 young UAE mothers and their babies for a morning full of excitement.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging activities, including hand painting, a best-dressed competition, and more, with fantastic prizes for the lucky winners. Dedicated photo booths will add to the experience, capturing memorable moments for both mothers and their little ones.

In addition to the fun-filled activities, the event will feature expert-led talk shows on crucial topics such as baby care, fitness, and nutrition.

This will not only provide valuable insights but also offer a platform for young mothers to connect, share experiences, and network with one another. With the support of event partners, Mama & Me promises to be an enriching and enjoyable occasion, offering a perfect blend of fun, learning, and community for all involved.

Babyshop, a trusted name for parents across the UAE, is a key support partner. Known for its wide selection of high-quality products and family-oriented services, Babyshop creates a comfortable shopping experience with relaxing mother’s rooms and engaging play areas designed to make every visit stress-free for parents.

Another participant is Mapyr, celebrated for its innovative range of family-bonding products. Mapyr will be showcasing top brands such as Stokke, Beaba, Bibs, Citron, ChildHome, Doona, SkipHop, Scoot and Ride, Sophie La Giraffe, and Red Castle.

Supporting the event is Little Wonders Nursery, a KHDA-approved institution known for its innovative and engaging approach to early childhood education. British Orchard Nursery, which a leading preschool, kindergarten with state of the art facilities and faculties, is also a partner of the event.

Yallamums, the ultimate one-stop shop for moms, baby gear, back-to-school essentials, toys, and more, is another partner for Mama & Me. As CEO Nitin Jain puts it, "Events like Mama & Me provide Yallamums.com the unique opportunity to connect with the parenting community in a personal and meaningful way, fostering relationships and trust that extend beyond simple transactions. With its established credibility and wide reach, Yallamums.com is a trusted e-commerce platform offering the best prices on leading brands such as Teknum for strollers and travel gear, and Eazy Kids for back-to-school essentials across the GCC."

Arpan Flowers, as a valued support partner, is the go-to destination for all flower-related needs, specializing in wedding arrangements, cultural events, and corporate gifting.

