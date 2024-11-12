Following the resounding success of its debut edition, Gulf News is thrilled to announce the second iteration of Mama & Me: Celebrating the Mummy-Baby Bond, an event dedicated to honoring the unique journey of motherhood.

Set to take place on November 21, 2024, from 9am to 12pm at Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences. Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah – Dubai, this morning of celebration and connection promises a memorable experience for young UAE mothers and their little ones.

Mama & Me offers a beautiful opportunity for mothers to engage with each other, share experiences, and create lasting memories with their babies in a warm and supportive environment. The event will feature insightful talks by experts covering essential topics in early childhood development, fitness, and nutrition, providing mothers with valuable knowledge to support their parenting journey. Engaging activities designed to foster the special mother-child bond add a fun, interactive element to the day.

In dedicated networking spaces, mothers can share stories, swap tips, and build a supportive community. Exclusive features like the Baby Corner and Spa Corner create moments of relaxation and care, while exciting giveaways offer lucky participants the chance to win delightful prizes, making Mama & Me a truly enriching experience for everyone involved.

“At Gulf News, we understand that motherhood is a deeply transformative and personal journey," said David George, Publisher of Gulf News Commercial. "With Mama & Me, we’re not just hosting an event — we’re creating a platform that brings mothers together to share, learn, and support each other. For Gulf News, it’s about providing value that resonates with our audience and strengthens our commitment to connecting people in meaningful ways."

Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager - Supplements, Contract Publishing & Events, Gulf News, added, “The overwhelming response we received exceeded our expectations. It was clear that we had created not just an event, but a community. Watching young mothers connect, share their journeys, and find support that extends beyond the event itself was truly inspiring. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue providing a space where these connections can thrive and grow.”

Join the event for a morning filled with warmth, celebration, and connection, designed especially for mothers and their little ones. Whether you’re looking to build friendships, learn from experts, or simply spend quality time with your child, Mama & Me provides the ideal setting to cherish every beautiful moment of motherhood.

The venue

Located by the Dubai Water Canal, Lana Lusa offers a vibrant and inviting ambiance, perfect for family gatherings. Its cozy interiors and beautiful outdoor terrace make it an ideal venue to relax, connect, and create memories.