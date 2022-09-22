Highlights
Mark Zuckerberg, a co-founder of Facebook, will soon become a father for the third time. Zuckerberg revealed on Instagram that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is expecting their third child. "Lots of love," he posted. "I'm excited to announce that Max and August will have a new baby sister."
Since their 2012 wedding, the couple has been blessed with two daughters, August and Maxima. College sweethearts Zuckerberg and Chan started dating in 2003 after meeting at a fraternity party at Harvard University.