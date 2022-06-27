Creme21, the German vitamin therapy skin care brand, for over 50 years, has nurtured and fostered the go-getter spirit in every woman. It has been established as the first cult skincare brand in the 70s. It has always signified a way of life: active, vitalised and adventurous. Resonating that brand ethos, Emami has devised its campaign #comfortableinmyownskin, celebrating the women of today for their incredible achievements boosting their confidence to become comfortable in their own skin to establish a manifestation of beauty that goes beyond skin.
The simple yet effective products are made with first class German technology giving skin a boost of nourishment with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 and goodness of other natural ingredients to provide deep and gentle nourishment to all skin types throughout the year.
All Creme21 products are dermatologically tested and approved, and PH-neutral without microplastics, parabens, silicones and paraffin.
The Creme21 product range includes moisturising cream soaps, moisturising lotions and creams for normal, dry and uutra-dry skin and aqua soft summer range to give your skin light moisturisation and hydration to beat the summer heat.
Creme21 was acquired by Emami in January 2019, which is one of the leading Indian personal and healthcare FMCG companies. Emami acknowledged the German heritage of Creme21 as an iconic brand that has been present in Germany and the Middle East for decades. The bright orange colour and distinctive packaging represent modernity and happiness, which has helped the brand conquer innumerable hearts.
With Creme21, you can always say “I am #ComfortableInMyOwnSkin”