Luxury watch brand Panerai honours Indian cricketer MS Dhoni with limited editions

Image Credit: Supplied

In a move that bodes well for its presence in India, luxury watch brand Panerai has unveiled two limited editions in honor of its brand ambassador, the superstar cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 38-year-old former skipper, who lead India to World Cup titles in the Twenty20 format (2007) and One-Day Internationals (2011), is a long-time admirer of the brand and these two limited editions - a Luminor GMT 44 MM and the Luminor Chrono Flyback- are the first examples of country-specific limited editions produced by Panerai. They will be available for sale only in India.

Image Credit: Supplied

The India cricket team has had an association with watch brands in the past. Sachin Tendulkar was associated with Audemars Piguet and even had a limited edition produced by the brand in his name. More recently Rohit Sharma has been associated with Hublot and Hardik Pandya is often seen on Instagram flaunting his collection of Patek Philippe and Rolex wristwatches.

Image Credit: Supplied