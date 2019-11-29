Luxury watch brand Panerai honours Indian cricketer MS Dhoni with limited editions

In a move that bodes well for its presence in India, luxury watch brand Panerai has unveiled two limited editions in honor of its brand ambassador, the superstar cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The 38-year-old former skipper, who lead India to World Cup titles in the Twenty20 format (2007) and One-Day Internationals (2011), is a long-time admirer of the brand and these two limited editions - a Luminor GMT 44 MM and the Luminor Chrono Flyback- are the first examples of country-specific limited editions produced by Panerai. They will be available for sale only in India.
The India cricket team has had an association with watch brands in the past. Sachin Tendulkar was associated with Audemars Piguet and even had a limited edition produced by the brand in his name. More recently Rohit Sharma has been associated with Hublot and Hardik Pandya is often seen on Instagram flaunting his collection of Patek Philippe and Rolex wristwatches.
The first of these watches, the Luminor GMT (PAM01056) is encased in a 44 mm stainless steel case. It is based on the regular production model that references the iconic case design of the Luminor model, with its characteristic protective bridge guarding the crown and a depth-rating of 300 meters. However what is notable is the color of the dial - a military green which also happens to be Dhoni’s favorite color. The association is legit considering Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Territorial Army and is a qualified paratrooper.