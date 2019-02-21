Farah explains that many people will come to her with weight loss as their main goal. “I look at that as secondary,” she said. Instead of giving them a diet plan, she probes further. What has caused the weight gain? Is it the food you eat? Is it the lack of sleep? Are you stressed? Most people who come to me and who want to lose weight, will have at least three other symptoms as well. Inability to sleep, feeling tired, can’t breathe properly etc. “I tend to focus more on those. When we tackle those issues, the weight tends to just come off. It’s a by-product,” she told Gulf News.