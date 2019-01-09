My options included eggs, lean or fatty protein, cheese of various kinds, heavy cream, butter, ghee, fatty nuts, coconut oil, small amounts of berries, non-starchy vegetables including greens, and almond or coconut flour. I wasn’t allowed any carbs including grains or grain-based foods such as rice, wheat, oats, fruits, starchy vegetables, low fat foods, skimmed milk or yoghurt, and most importantly, sugar. For my own version of the diet, I do drink limited quantities of full-fat milk, which some Keto experts do not encourage as it could kick you out of the ketosis process. It seemed to work for me as long as I kept an eye on portions.