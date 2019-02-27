Known as the “obesity paradox”, it’s a debate that has raged since the Eighties and continues to divide scientists today. One thing they do agree on is that being a normal weight — defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 18 to 25 — doesn’t necessarily guarantee you are healthy. Failing to exercise or just sitting at a desk all day raises your risk of cardiovascular conditions as well as stroke, certain cancers and Type-2 diabetes, studies have shown. But is a slim, inactive person more or less healthy than an overweight, physically active person? Is it better to be “fat, but fit” or “slim, but sedentary”?