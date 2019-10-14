Image Credit:

Best-selling author and Instagram fitness star Joe Wicks is up for another challenge, one that will see him attempt a Guinness World Record in Dubai on October 26.

Wicks, who will be in the city during the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), will target the world’s largest high-intensity interval training or HIIT 30x30 session at Skydive Dubai, which is open to the public.

‘The Body Coach’ star will lead the intense cardio free-to-attend session, which will feature a 30-minute class with a series of short and intense periods of anaerobic exercises, followed by short recovery breaks.

Wicks currently holds the record title himself with a HIIT class of 3,804 participants he led in London in 2017 — and has now called upon the city of Dubai to be ‘In It, Together’ to beat that record.

The session will be moderate in intensity, with a basic level of fitness required to participate. In order to break the Guinness World Record, all participants must complete the full 30-minute workout without stopping. Participation is for people aged 18 years and above, with registration details available online.