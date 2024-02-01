Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) UAE alumni successful organised the 5th Alig Golf CUP – 2024 held on January 27 at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club (SGSC).
The Golf Tournament saw 41 participants representing AMU alumni from India, the UAE, US, Canada, Oman and Qatar. The zeal and passion with which participants took part was overwhelming. Participants among the distinguished AMU alumni golfers included Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, Ex - Vice Chancellor, AMU, Inam Ur Rehman and Zafer Iqbal.
The 2-day event starting on January 26, 2024 included a practise round to let the international participating golfers get oriented to the golf course. This was followed by a gala pre-tournament briefing party, attended by golfers and non-golfers of AMU Alumni. The pre-tournament party was a fun-filled evening for all fellow university friends. The 5th Alig CUP celebration concluded on January 27 with a lavish dinner party that was attended by AMU alumni.
The tournament was played on Handicap Index, stableford format, both on Net and Gross basis. The prize presentation ceremony was attended by the current AMU Vice Chancelor, Mohammed Gulrez. On Net basis, Kamal Mustafa Khan scored 43 points for 1st position, Zafar Iqbal was placed in 2nd position with 41 points, while Nusrat Abbasi secured 3rd position with 38 points. On gross basis, Bayer Khan secured 1st position with 32 points, Amir Inam scored 29 points for 2nd position, while the 3rd position was secured by Humayun Shahryar with 28 points.