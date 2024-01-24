The secret to radiance: Skin procedures

Dr. Juwariya Tasneem Syeda, Specialist Dermatology at Aster Clinic Aster Clinic Bur Dubai (AJMC) talks about skin procedures and highlights - it is no longer just about looking good; it’s about feeling good. Embrace a more holistic approach this year and radiate your inner beauty with the procedures that are set to dominate 2024. From rejuvenating facials to advanced therapeutic procedures, Aster’s holistic skincare experience leaves you glowing from within.

Dr Harshal Ranglani, Specialist Dermatology and Cosmetology at Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches says Aesthetics at Aster Clinics offers a wide range of treatments from botox and skin booster injections to dermal fillers for anti-ageing, and skin rejuvenation procedures.

Not limited to skincare, we also provide solutions for a glamorous look, including various hair loss treatments and laser procedures for cosmetic procedures including skin tightening, hair removal, and tattoo removal.

Beyond the brush: Nurturing health your smile

Dr Nishant Khurana, Specialist Endodontist and Cosmetic Dentistry, Certified Invisalign Provider at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown mentions studies link oral health to overall well-being, and 80% of individuals consider a healthy smile crucial for confidence. At Aster Clinics, our dental treatments merge the latest advancements with a holistic approach, ensuring your smile shines as a light for your health.

Dr Roby Maria Isaac, Specialist Endodontics at Aster Clinic, Al Nahda, Dubai says Aesthetics at Aster Clinics believes a radiant smile reflects holistic well-being. Our dental treatments go beyond mere aesthetics, focusing on comprehensive oral health. From aesthetic dentistry to preventive care, experience a new level of dental wellness contributing not only to a beautiful smile but also to overall health.

Take charge of your health before it’s necessary

When it’s about your health, we don’t take chances, neither should you! Dr. Nasrullah Jakhrani, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic Bur Dubai (AJMC) highlights prevention is better than cure. Aster Clinics’ preventive health checks are comprehensive and designed to detect potential health issues before they become major concerns. A holistic approach requires preventive health measures for a vibrant and healthy life.

Aster Clinics offers several health check packages to kickstart your commitment to health. Dr. Abey Abraham, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Clinic King Faisal Street, Sharjah mentions some of the most popular tests that need to be conducted periodically such as random blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, total cholesterol, complete blood count, vitamin tests for B12 and D and ECG.

With a wide presence all over the UAE, Aster Clinics aims to bring you a better tomorrow. We offer customised health check packages which cover a spectrum of comprehensive assessments, ensuring your well-being from head to toe.

