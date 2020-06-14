This is not the time to be spending a lot of money, so check out our deals of the day

Dubai: Although Dubai malls are operating at a 100 per cent capacity, online shopping is still king here in the UAE.

We’ve put together a list of amazing online deals for less than Dh100 that you can order straight to your doorstep.

1. If you love women’s fashion

This Ebony Frill Sleeve Blouse by fashion brand vero moda has dropped down from Dh125 to Dh14. This killer deal is courtesy of Nisnass, who are currently hosting a “last sale” of up to 90 per cent off on most of their items. If you are lucky you will find what you are looking for in your size. This blouse is perfect for a “back to work” look and is totally under any clothing allowance budget.

This item dropped from Dh125 to Dh14

Where to get it? Nisnass

2. For the music lover on a budget

It’s tough to resist the urge to follow the crowd that’s buying expensive noise cancellation earphones. But the brand Margoun has released a well-rated piece of tech, that’s less than a fraction of the price of what you would normally want to buy. Their Gear iConx Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Headset Black is heavily discounted on noon and could make for a perfect alternative to high priced earphones.

This item dropped from Dh350 to Dh73.90

Where to get it? Noon

3. For the fun loving foodie

Next time you throw a dinner party, make this your centerpiece. The Nostalgia - Retro Deluxe Lighted Party Fountain creates an illuminated piece that works great for any event. The three-tier cascading tower holds up to 1.5-gallons of any drink you want, including soft drinks or even chocolate milk. It also lights up with LED lights!

This item dropped from Dh269.00 to Dh49.

Where to get it? Mumzworld

4. For the fitness obsessed

The best results are always achieved when you track your movement, eating and calories. This Band 4 Smartwatch in Meteorite Black will keep an eye on how long and how well you sleep. It wakes you up with a silent vibrating alarm. It mximises your workouts and it helps you to keep a track of the calories you burn and is durable and made with long lasting material, for an amazing price.

This item dropped from Dh199 to Dh80.70

Where to get it? Noon

5. For the kids in your life

The Classic World 75 piece train set is suitable for any child over the age of three. Let them explore and build the train tracks and set up different little pieces. The set includes various accessories like rotating crane and a tower crane. Children can have fun moving the cargo from the port, through the busy towns and into the city. This set develops children coordination and problem-solving skills.

This item dropped from Dh168 to Dh67.20

Where to get it? Mumzworld

6. For the makeup obsessed

Antonym is usually a pricy make up brand, especially because they are vegan and cruelty free. Their Baked Illuminator “Endless Summer” is heavily discounted at 70 per cent off.

This item dropped from Dh190 to Dh57

Where to get it? Nisnass

7. For the home décor lover

The brand Blanc Mariclo is a big Italian home décor and furnishing brand that creates beautiful earthy pieces. If you wanted a stand out accessory for your home, then consider this heavily discounted geometric velvet pattern cushion.

This item dropped from Dh219 to Dh65