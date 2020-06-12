1 of 5
It’s a human condition to explore new areas; Dubai goes a step further, aiming to explore a whole new world. The emirate – known well for its fantastical buildings such as the Burj Khalifa – aims to launch a Mars probe within weeks. It also aims to create an inhabitable human settlement in Mars by 2117.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
Here's a look at the mission the Mars probe is expected to undertake.
The first Arab space mission to Mars, called UAE's Hope Probe, will be carrying 3 types of sensors so as to access the make-up of Mars' atmosphere. It will also have a high resolution multiband camera to measure the planet’s dust and ozone layer state.
To prepare for the future missions, the UAE is building Mars Science City, which Adnan AlRais, Mars 2117 Program Manager at @MBRSpaceCentre, calls a platform to the science and tech to help the mission. "We want to come up with a new facility that will help the international community.”
The Dh500-million Mars Science City is currently in its design phase and expected to be complete in another 3-4 years. These photos are artistic renderings of the completed product.
