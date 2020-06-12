1 of 18
People drink soft-drinks as they practice social distancing during a mock movie at the Paragon Cineplex movie theater in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, June 1, 2020. Thai authorities allowed movie theater and other businesses to reopen, selectively easing restrictions against the coronavirus.
Image Credit: AP
Muslims pray spaced apart to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during a Friday prayer at the Al Barkah Grand Mosque in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 29, 2020. Muslims in some parts of Indonesia attended Friday prayers as mosques closed by the coronavirus for weeks were allowed to start reopening in the world's most populous Muslim nation.
Customers seated in small glasshouses enjoy lunch at the Mediamatic restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 1, 2020. The government took a major step to relax the coronavirus lockdown, with bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums reopening under strict conditions, abiding by government guidelines and respecting social distancing to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Teachers show to Oumou Salam Niang, 6, how to use a mask during the first day of school after the lockdown, at a primary school in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 8, 2020.
Signs, for customers to observe social distancing measures, are seen on the road as a restaurant worker wearing a protective face mask and shield against the spread of coronavirus, waits for customers at a restaurant on Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, as shops reopen, Monday June 1, 2020, following weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduating seniors of Brophy College Preparatory waits their turn to walk down the aisle to the stage individually during Diploma Days due to the coronavirus Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Phoenix. Divided up into smaller groups, the graduating Class of 2020 crossed the stage to graduate over a several day period for social distancing protocols.
Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco's Dolores Park, Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A student wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic pays attention to his teacher at a rural school near Empalme Olmos, Uruguay, Monday, June 1, 2020. Some children returned to school Monday in some areas as Uruguay's total lockdown begins to ease.
A waitress carries menus and hand sanitizer at a seafood restaurant in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The French way of life resumes Tuesday with most virus-related restrictions easing as the country prepares for the summer holiday season amid the pandemic.
Jayden Deltoro, left, watches "Trolls World Tour," while wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Four Brothers Drive-In Theatre, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Amenia, New York.
People ride a train with seats arranged for social distancing measures during the first day of a more relaxed coronavirus lockdown in Manila, Philippines on Monday, June 1, 2020. Traffic jams and crowds of commuters are back in the Philippine capital, which shifted to a more relaxed quarantine with limited public transport in a high-stakes gamble to slowly reopen the economy while fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Display mannequins are placed between customers at the Cafe Livres in Essen, Germany, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The cafe set the dolls as placeholders on various places for more distance between customers due to the new coronavirus orders for restaurants and cafes.
Members of the Cape Town City Ballet Company, wearing face masks and shields and practicing social distancing as they practice after the company returned for their first day back at work after more than two months in lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, June 5, 2020. The dancers have been training at home due to strict lockdown regulations that have been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A urinal is marked with black tape to prevent use as a measure to encourage safe social distancing in a shopping mall bathroom in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, June 5, 2020. The government has eased the lockdown it put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, authorizing the opening of some stores and restaurants as part of a plan coined, "Intelligent Quarantine."
Shoppers maintain social distancing as they walk in line to enter reopened Shibuya 109, a landmark and fashion building in Shibuya shopping district June 1, 2020, in Tokyo. As Japanese return to schools, shops and offices reconfigured to help prevent new coronavirus infections with ample use of plastic screens, masks and reminders to keep their distance, access to faster testing is crucial, officials say.
Customers drink a toast through plastic protector against the coronavirus infection at Kichiri, an "izakaya" restaurant chain in Tokyo Thursday, June 4, 2020. As Japanese return to schools, shops and offices reconfigured to help prevent new coronavirus infections with ample use of plastic screens, masks and reminders to keep their distance, access to faster testing is crucial, officials say.
A man wearing a mask has a haircut with a barber wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as people practicing social distancing are reflected on a window in Manila, Philippines on Monday, June 8, 2020. Barbershops and beauty salons are now allowed to operate under strict health measures as the lockdown continues to ease in the capital.
A robot known as "Alexia" waits on customers at a bar at Plaza del Castillo square, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, June 5, 2020.
