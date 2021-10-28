From the bright colours, lights, snacks and sweets to the exciting parties and get-togethers, Diwali festivities hold a special place in the hearts of Indians worldwide. However, with all the decadent celebrations, it is really easy to over-consume a great deal of calories, unhealthy fats and a lot of processed sugary sweets causing a lot of harm to our system.
To help everybody celebrate the festivities guilt free, Curry Keto has launched a special sugar-free Diwali sweet box available to order on their newly launched online store, Curry-keto.com. The sweets are keto variations of festival favourites such as katli, pedas, barfis, made with keto-friendly ingredients such as desi ghee, nuts and almond flour.
Unlike other sugar-free offerings which are enhanced with chemically derived sugar replacements, Curry Keto sweets are made with monk-fruit sweetener, widely accepted as the best natural sugar substitute.
Ketogenic Diet Specialist and Founder of Curry Keto, Vanessa Lena Crasta also shares a few tips on how to celebrate Diwali sugar free and share the happiness of the festive season on a lighter note.
Steer clear of store-bought or processed sweets no matter how tempting they are.
Avoid fried foods. If you cannot avoid it completely, practice portion control.
Always opt for baked, roasted snacks and sugar-free sweets.
Drink lots of water.
We all love Diwali parties. Have a light, low-carb meal at home before you head out so you are not tempted to overeat.
Curry Keto is the first Asian infused ketogenic meal plan service provider in the UAE providing a twist to the regular bland fare usually advised with keto diet. Meal offerings range from a mix of mouth-watering Indo-Asian favourites such as chicken tikka, and kebabs to other Asian delights like Thai curry, katsu curry as well as delicious keto variations of desserts like rasmalai, falooda and choco chip cookies. The meal plans are carefully curated to ensure the offerings are low on carb and high on flavour. Currently the meal plans are delivered daily to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Curry Keto is gearing up for an expansion into other countries and retail early next year.