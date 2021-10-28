Image Credit: Supplied

From the bright colours, lights, snacks and sweets to the exciting parties and get-togethers, Diwali festivities hold a special place in the hearts of Indians worldwide. However, with all the decadent celebrations, it is really easy to over-consume a great deal of calories, unhealthy fats and a lot of processed sugary sweets causing a lot of harm to our system.

To help everybody celebrate the festivities guilt free, Curry Keto has launched a special sugar-free Diwali sweet box available to order on their newly launched online store, Curry-keto.com. The sweets are keto variations of festival favourites such as katli, pedas, barfis, made with keto-friendly ingredients such as desi ghee, nuts and almond flour.

Unlike other sugar-free offerings which are enhanced with chemically derived sugar replacements, Curry Keto sweets are made with monk-fruit sweetener, widely accepted as the best natural sugar substitute.

Ketogenic Diet Specialist and Founder of Curry Keto, Vanessa Lena Crasta also shares a few tips on how to celebrate Diwali sugar free and share the happiness of the festive season on a lighter note.

Steer clear of store-bought or processed sweets no matter how tempting they are.

Avoid fried foods. If you cannot avoid it completely, practice portion control.

Always opt for baked, roasted snacks and sugar-free sweets.

Drink lots of water.

We all love Diwali parties. Have a light, low-carb meal at home before you head out so you are not tempted to overeat.