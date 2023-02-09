The Panorama Hotel in Bur Dubai has a strong management of Emirati women entrepreneurs who have extended their full support to the CEO, Dr AS Elavarasan F.C.A (Prince), delegating power to him to take the hospitality industry to a new global level.
There are three restaurants at this hotel: the family-friendly fine dining Copper Pot, the restro bar Jockey’s, and the sports lounge, Rounders. During the month of February, the hotel offers staycation packages in addition to standard accommodation.
Dr Elavarasan, who is also the MD of ASPA Consultancy, and offers consulting in a variety of disciplines including audit, accounts, finance, taxation and complete businesses including turnkey projects globally, has rejuvenated this hotel over the past year. The turnaround has been attributed to his unwavering dedication, hard work, and of course, the originality and high quality of food served.
The Panorama Hotel is currently one of the area’s emerging hospitality businesses and has more than 40 years of history and hospitality to their credit. The 24-hour restaurant, Copper Pot serves delicious south Indian, north Indian, Thai and even Sri Lankan food. The dishes on the menu include chicken and fish tandoori, which are popular choices among customers. The experience is enhanced through live singing sessions and a wonderful ambience. With free Wi-Fi, the lounge is a good place for both official and informal meetings. Birthday parties, informal celebrations and business functions can all be held in contemporary eating areas. The dance floor at Jockeys, a restro makes it a fun spot to hang out with friends.
Rounders is a great place to watch games with friends and family. Overall, Panorama is a great place to celebrate, dine and have a good time. They can design bespoke packages to meet all of your requirements, from corporate packages to dining or leisure.