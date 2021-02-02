From ‘NOT a SPACE’ in the Al Faya dessert to the Salt Camp pop up in DIFC

Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Dubai: Whether it’s in the middle of the Sharjah desert or in the heart of the financial district of Dubai, outdoor pop-ups are currently a very popular concept for UAE F&B brands.

Over the last couple of months, as the weather has shifted to winter temperatures between 20 and 27 degrees Celsius, local coffee shops and burger joints that are usually inside or located at malls, opted to build temporary and Instagram friendly venues that draw in the UAE residents who want to take advantage of the cool winter weather.

In addition to being a great way for businesses to build awareness, grow buzz and generate interest in their offerings, pop-ups are generally a fantastic opportunity for local coffee shops and burger joints to target people who want to remain outside of the malls.

But these particular brands have taken it a step further and built their ‘Winter Café’s’ in unusual locations like in the middle of the desert with the backdrop of blue skies and dark brown mountains.

UAE’s weather encourages more pop-ups

NOT a SPACE is a Sharjah based coffee shop that launched their pop up in the Al Faya Desert Image Credit: Instagram.com/f.7333

F&B pop-ups are especially popular in the UAE, because of the weather. In the summer outdoor spaces find indoor ones to create their pop-ups and as a result continue to operate. While in winter, as more people want to spend time in the outdoors, venues that are inside will create an outdoor space to access a larger customer base.

Pop-ups are also a more affordable way to temporarily add a new branch to the business. Because the structure tends to be simply furniture and a kitchen on wheels, this makes it a viable business option for UAE F&B brands.

Retailers also use pop-ups as an opportunity to connect with customers and increase their social media buzz. “I have been seeing Not A Space on Instagram for ages now and have been dying to drive down and visit,” said Nerveen Mubarak, a Dubai resident to Gulf News. Although the location of Not A Space, for example, is an hour’s drive away from the city, the intrigue is what gets people out of the door and onto the highway.

Even the Dubai Government is getting in on the action

The food pop-up event shines the spotlight on the diverse cuisines and culinary creativity of eight Dubai-born outlets

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office has launched a unique pop-up event featuring diverse cuisines from some of Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets. The outdoor event showcases the unique concepts of eight innovative business from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai. The month-long event is being held at the Outdoor Plaza next to DWTC One Central Building 5, from January 17 to February 25.

Nehal Badri, the Director of Brand Dubai said: “The objective is highlighting home-grown businesses that have achieved success with creative concepts and to raise the visibility of local businesses and support their entrepreneurial journey and growth, especially amid the current environment.”

Here are 4 winter pop-up spaces you have to check out

NOT a SPACE

NOT a SPACE, a coffee shop in Meleiha district of Sharjah has launched a limited-time winter experience offering visitors a café located in the Al Faya desert with mountains in the background. The perfect time to head down is during the sunrise or the sunset. They offer fantastic coffee, cold drinks, sandwiches and desserts. They often host yoga mornings and live performances with DJs, musicians and other artists. The are offering beanbag seating and artsy corners all around the area.

Location: Al Faya Desert, Sharjah

Cost: Approx. Dh60 for two

Timings: Daily from 6am-2am

One Degree Café

One Degree is another café that launched their pop-up winter venue. This afternoon spot offers a desert backdrop off the Dubai-Hatta road about 45 minutes away from Downtown Dubai. It’s an unusual, yet comfortable environment that offers premium coffee as well as other bites.

Location: Al Margham Desert in Dubai

Cost: Approx. Dh50 for two

Opening times: Daily from 4pm to 2am

Salt Campsite

One of the city’s most popular homegrown burger joints, SALT, has launched a winter pop-up in the heart of DIFC. The brightly coloured venue offers burgers, desserts and cool experiences like a star gazing room, photobooths and workshops on art and photography. The brand launched special burgers exclusively for the pop up like the Camp Fire Burger and smore’s themed desserts.

Location: DIFC Gate Avenue

Cost: Approx. Dh200 for two

Opening times: Daily from 12pm to 11pm

One Central Food truck pop up

Image Credit: Supplied

The outdoor event showcases the unique concepts of eight innovative business from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai. The month-long event is being held at the Outdoor Plaza next to DWTC One Central Building, from January 17 to February 25.

The event shines the spotlight on the diverse cuisines and culinary creativity of eight Dubai-born outlets, including: 25’55’; Coppasta; Semisweet; Tres Marias Coffee Company; The Mattar Farm Kitchen; Simple; Lost Bread; and Karak Inc. Visitors can savour a range of food and beverages at the venue set against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyscrapers.

Location: the Outdoor Plaza next to DWTC One Central Building

Cost: Approx. Dh120 for two