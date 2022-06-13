1 of 21
We are fast-approaching a long weekend and you know what that means – a tall list of things to do for the whole family. From exploring lush green mangroves to island hopping, here’s a round-up of things that really must make your itinerary.
SNOOPY ISLAND: The island is named Snoopy Island because it resembles the popular character when he sleeps on top of his dog house. It is a beautiful spot for diving, snorkelling and water sports. You can see coral reefs and shipwrecks when you are diving. You can also see turtles and a wide range of fishes. Location: Fujairah, 25.492725122358156, 56.3641237453178
DIBBA: Fujairah’s golden beaches on the UAE East Coast are definitely a must on the tourist map. The coral reefs off the Fujairah coast are ideal dive sites for those who don’t have the time to head up to Oman’s Musandam coast. Clownfish, sharks and even dolphins come out to play on a good day. While the beaches of Fujairah turn into campgrounds by night, those looking for a bit of privacy may prefer heading into the mountains to set up camp. The area around the hot springs offer some comfortable ground, and so do the wadis. But check the weather conditions for flash flood warnings. Location: Fujairah, 25.60714349451848, 56.30866284109902
UMM AL QUWAIN BEACH: If it's the simple life you crave, then you can’t go wrong with a beach camp in Umm Al Quwain, which is a mere 45-minute ride from Dubai. The Al Rafah area offers the ideal beach for families planning a little swim and sleep by the sea. For more fun, you could also visit the old fishing villages along the peninsula at Al Raas where you may spot flamingos and other wild birds. Some adventure seekers even go as far as exploring the mangroves along the coast on a kayak.
AJMAN PEARL: The experience of pearl diving, a centuries-old tradition of Emirati culture, is now available in Ajman for citizens, residents and tourists. Step aboard the Jalboot and plunge into a tradition that has withstood the test of time for nearly 7,000 years according to historic records. The Ajman Pearl takes the curious and the adventurous on a sailing expedition, where Arabian hospitality and traditions are brought to the fore. As you sail past the mangroves, a nature guide takes you through the history of the UAE’s courtship with pearl diving, before an oyster-opening demonstration. You also have the opportunity to cut open an oyster yourself and keep the pearl nestled within. Cost: Three tour packages are available for Dh150, Dh350 and Dh450, depending on the number of people attending and duration of the tour.
AL ZORAH MANGROVES AND LAGOON: The species of mangrove found in Al Zorah is called the Avicennia marina, commonly known as the grey or white mangrove, we are told. The trees grow to a height of three to 10 metres and eventually becomes a home for a large variety of rare or migratory birds — close to 58 different species inhabit this ecosystem. Due to the nature reserve’s strict diktat towards sustaining the ecosystem, tours aboard the kayak are limited from venturing into the waters that are considered a safe zone by the majestic birds. While you can have a pick between embarking on this tour during low or high tide, we would recommend the hour close to sunset that gives the landscape an almost surreal appeal. Mangrove tours are priced at Dh150 for adults and Dh130 for children under 12 years. Each trip, including safety instructions, lasts two hours.
UMM AL QUWAIN WETLANDS: The emirate of Umm al-Quwain is one of the best indicators of how the UAE used to look like. It has been built nearby a prominent and bright blue lagoon, surrounded by little islands. These islands are perfect locations for bird watchers and all-around nature enthusiasts. The wetlands are perfect to explore by boat or by kayak especially the mangroves and the water channels between the islands. Location: Umm Al Quwain, 25.528475555581952, 55.582052283027096
KHOR AL BEIDAH: This is a super popular spot for wildlife and for bird watching. Located on the Al Sinniyah Island, the largest of the Um al Quwain islands, which is a marine life preserve as big as 90 square kilometres. If bird watching is your thing, the best time to visit would be in between November and March, which means that great bird species will be coming in. the Island’s shallow lagoons and mud areas make the perfect habitat for feeding and nesting for many birds. Location: Um Al Quwain, Al Sinniyah Island, 25.604785255466783, 55.62730569969489
WASIT NATURE RESERVES: A 4.5 square kilometre area that has previously been used for dumping trash, has now been converted into a beautiful nature reserve, with birds flocking from around the world. The Wasit Nature Reserve located on the Sharjah-Ajman border was declared a protected area in 2007 by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It’s a flourishing area that allows visitors to have a closer look at rare birds and other wetland species. The nature reserve houses four natural lagoons attracting around 150 species of birds, both migratory and resident, throughout the year. The water bodies are supported by underground water channels flowing out of Hatta Mountain and Al Falaj areas. Location: Sharjah, 25.36155789844619, 55.47157384603281
WATHBA WETLAND RESERVE: Located on the edge of Baniyas, this natural reserve is situated in an off the beat, blink and you’ll miss it, location. The wetland reserve is also known as Flamingo City and is totally worth finding if you want to experience a whole other side of the UAE. It is one of the few undisturbed wildlife areas in the country and is also very remarkable and known for being home to hundreds of flamingos, which you’ll be able to watch from a designated hide. The area is also beautiful for when you simply just want to take a long walk through proper woodlands and shrubbery. It will feel like a well-needed escape from the usually bustling city life. Location: Abu Dhabi, 24.255283041401487, 54.6103100617656
DALMA ISLAND: If you are looking to see dolphins at play in the distant horizon, with remarkable sunsets, pristine white beaches and the cool night breeze bringing that much-needed sense of calm to your days, Dalma Island is the perfect spot to visit in the UAE. For the adventure seekers, there are hiking trails to explore the volcanic heritage of this island retreat. And if time permits, do visit the museum and neighbouring archaeological sites. Situated off the coast of Abu Dhabi mainland and a short while from the Saudi Arabian border, Dalma Island can be reached by a ferry from the port of Jebel Dhana, Al Dhafra, which transports people and cars. The ferry itself takes 1.5 hours to reach the island. Pro tip: do head up deck when approaching the island to catch the dolphins. According to the official Dalma Island website, non-scheduled flights also take off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Timings can change so call ahead. Location: Abu Dhabi, 24.5010, 52.3081Cost: It costs Dh20 on a one-way ferry for those over the age of 12 years. A vehicle costs Dh100 to ferry.
MOON ISLAND: Not to be confused by its namesake resort in Abu Dhabi, the uninhabited island gets it’s name due to its crescent-moon shape. The waters surrounding the island reportedly offers great snorkelling and diving opportunities for enthusiasts. Some tour companies also offer day trips and overnight camping. Location: Abu Dhabi, 25.3058° N, 54.6562° E Cost: Varies depending on the company hired, but the average price for a roundtrip is Dh950
SIR BANI YAS ISLAND: Located 170kms southwest of the capital Abu Dhabi, the island reserve serves up a wildlife adventure in a rustic setting without having to travel thousands of miles. Three distinct resorts promise a luxurious stay, including the Anantara Hotels and Resorts’ Desert Islands Resort & Spa, Al Sahel Villa Resort and Al Yamm Villa Resort. Even as pristine white beaches set the mood for a perfect getaway, what’s a wildlife reserve without stunning creatures roaming the wild? Adventure enthusiasts can also take in a bout of kayaking, hiking and find time to visit a bird sanctuary there as well. Travel to the island can be via a boat from Jebel Dhanna or by plane. Location: Abu Dhabi, 24.3333, 52.6000. Cost: Hotel guests get a complimentary boat ride from the Sir Bani Yas Island jetty. Flight cost varies.
ZAYA NURAI ISLAND: Another island getaway off the shores of mainland Abu Dhabi and a short 15-minute boat ride, the archipelago boasts a boutique private island resort with a spa,, a beach club and several dining outlets. The resort is also a hotspot for several Bollywood films that have been filmed there, including ‘Dishoom’, starring John Abraham and Varun Dhawan.vLocation: Abu Dhabi, 24° 36.880′, 54° 28.567'vCost: Starting at Dh4,000 for a one-night stay at the resort
JUBAIL MANGROVE PARK: The mangrove park is the first self-contained educational, nature and leisure destination of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Here, you can visit and explore a haven of marine species native to Abu Dhabi. It is mainly a mangrove sanctuary. A meandering boardwalk will take you through the mangroves and allows you to discover Abu Dhabi in its essence. Location: Abu Dhabi, 24.545416707513986, 54.4853953691829 Cost: Tickets start from Dh10
EASTERN MANGROVE LAGOON: The Eastern Mangrove Lagoon National Park is one of five national parks that are to be protected and developed as laid down in Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, a government initiative aimed at increasing Abu Dhabi’s global reputation. This mangrove forest in the Eastern Mangrove Lagoon National Park is the closest to Abu Dhabi city, stretching for about eight kilometres just off Eastern Ring Road. Unbeknown to the average kayaker, there’s an entire fragile ecosystem out there carrying out a terrific balancing act. It consists of mangrove forest, salt marsh and mudflats, and the water supports sponges, worms, crustaceans, molluscs and algae, on which crabs, turtles, marine birds and fish rely. The water is, in essence, a fish nursery, for it varies from extremely shallow to seven metres deep. Location: Abu Dhabi, Cost: Two-hour kayak tour costs approximately Dh160
AL NOOR ISLANDS: Sharjah’s unique leisure attraction, is a bastion of exotic trees, prehistoric rocks, a Butterfly House and other features. The small island in Khalid Lagoon is connected to Buhairah Corniche by a footbridge near Al Noor mosque and has wooden walkways for visitors. Inside the island, the centrepiece is a Butterfly House that houses 500 exotic East Asians butterflies, donated by Dr Shaikh Sultan. The trees, some of them oddly shaped, have been imported from other countries, including a 250-year-old olive tree from Spain. There are also 300 million-year-old crystal rocks and art sculptures installed at various points. There is also a play area for children and a Literate Pavilion where visitors can relax. A cafeteria is also available within the Butterfly House. Location: Sharjah, 25.337935428449704, 55.385367642802095. Cost: Dh35 for Adults, Dh20 for kids
LAKE OF EXPO: Located over an hour drive away from the Expo2020 site is a manmade lake called “The Lake of Expo.” People of Dubai came to know of the lake when a photo of it popped up on Instagram. The site of the lake is currently open to the public and it's easy to access. It’s near Bab Al Shams Hotel, beyond the Al Maktoum Airport. Gulf News also learned that the lake was not a project built by Expo 2020 Dubai. Dubai Municipality is allegedly behind the special project and has designed it for the upcoming mega event. Location: Dubai, 24.853738, 55.248163. Cost: Free
LOVE LAKE: This man-made lake is n the form of two hearts entwined together. And what’s more, it’s even visible from space. The “Love Lake” has been carved out next to the man-made cluster of lagoons in Al Qudra, about 50 kilometres from the centre of Dubai. It’s big enough to be seen on Google Map’s satellite imagery or Google Earth. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, was the first to post about it. Since then it has been an attraction to many visitors and photographers. There are lots of other heart-shaped things there including twigs formed together to make hearts and lots of swans swimming about. Location: Dubai, 24.838894974558272, 55.40443540913923.
AL QUDRA LAKES: The benefit of Al Qudra is its proximity to the city. It is a man-made desert oasis built to promote eco-tourism in Dubai. It is made up of several artificial lakes, surrounded by dunes and desert greenery. The Al Qudra lakes are spread over 10 hectares in the middle of the Saih Al Salam Desert. The man-made Lake is supplied with water by the Jebel Ali sewage treatment plant of Dubai Municipality, thus has created a natural habitat of rare breeds of birds, fish and other smaller animals. Get in touch with nature in this free to enter the area and have a picnic with friends and family. Most importantly, do not forget to clean up after yourself. Location: Dubai, 24.840985176226603, 55.34999087591619
WORLD ISLANDS: This man made Island in the iconic World Island project is about 30 minutes out into the Arabian Gulf, and offers a 180 degree view of the Dubai’s skyline. The club, which opened in 2012, has a capacity of 500 pax for an event/day access as per logistics, but the Island’s 38,941 square metres area can accommodate more than 2,000. It includes a kids’ play area, swimming pool and restaurant. Departure point every hour from Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1. Location: World Island, Deira Cost: Dh200 for adults and Dh100 per child between five and 11 years. This includes boat transportation, and access to pool, beach volleyball, kid’s play area, giant chess, table soccer, billiards, towels, sunbed usage and umbrellas. Entry is complimentary for children below five. Kayaks are available for Dh100 per hour.
