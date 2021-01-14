1 of 23
RADISSON RED’s BRUNCH AND STAY: This amazing Brunch and Stay deal includes a free night’s stay when booking the All-American Diner Brunch at OUIBar + Terrace every Friday throughout January. Guests can enjoy the sunset and views at RED Roof or take a stroll down the Dubai Digital Park. RED lovers are guaranteed a blast with this ultimate dine and crash offer. Takes place every Friday at OUIBar + Terrace and the package is Dh259 including brunch, house beverages and stay per person.
Image Credit:
2 of 23
YALUMBA: Home to the OG Dubai brunch, Yalumba has become a staple among Dubai’s locals and vacationers. As a South Australian-inspired establishment, Yalumba welcomes guests with a simple yet sleek bar, carefully curated drinks while serving up freshly sourced and flavourful eats. Prices start from Dh259 including house beverages and Dh529 including premium beverages. Brunch takes place on Friday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 23
WAREHOUSE: With its recently refurbished SOHO- style wood-panelled interiors, Warehouse is exactly the kind of down-to-earth spot where you can hang with friends and enjoy a tipple, without any care in the world. Brunch is priced at Dh199 including house beverages and takes place on Fridays from 1pm to 4pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 23
THE DUBLINERS: The Dubliner’s is famed for offering some of the best Irish fare in town, and in a city full of Irish pride, that’s saying a lot. So, order the much-loved fish and chips, dig into the cottage pie and wash it all down with a pint. With a spread like this, it looks like the Irish really are lucky. Brunch is priced at Dh199 including house beverages and takes place on Fridays from 1pm to 4pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 23
SOHO BEER GARDEN: The new hip and urban venue, Soho Beer Garden located in Meydan will be hosting a new weekly Friday Street Brunch, with dining, live bands and lots of entertaining games. The Soho Streebrunch menu includes international food including smoked chicken and chorizo croquettes, prawn cocktail, traditional pretzels with dipping sauces for starters. Veal bratwurst, lamb merguez; a traditional North African sausage with harissa, beef chorizo and chicken and cheese all from the grill. Guests can dig right into the main courses with some herb-marinated chicken, pulled wagyu beef and Italian flatbread with chargrilled peppers, pesto and mozzarella for vegetarians with plenty other options. On the dessert menu, double chocolate brownie, ice cream assortment, profiteroles with vanilla cream and a selection of sliced fruits. Brunch is priced at Dh299 and takes place every Friday from 1pm to 5pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 23
MEYDAN’s 90s FOREVER BRUNCH: The Meydan Hotel at Nad Al Sheba hosts a brunch concept for all the 90’s lovers. So, dust off your snazziest 90’s shoes and hit play on the Walkman as we roll it back to the golden decade. Bring in the weekend in retro style with a toast to the ultimate 90’s themed brunch and culinary blasts from the past. With the live play of nostalgic hit after hit from your favourite bands and 90’s stars, the guilty pleasures will keep you grooving until closing time. The menu is heavily inspired by the “90’s sunset” of arcade gaming. The brunch includes international cuisine served to the table and free-flowing beverages, while the resident DJ sets the tempo for the night with old school tunes. It is priced at Dh149 per person including soft beverages, Dh299 per person including house beverages and kicks off on Thursday night from 7pm to 10pm.
Image Credit:
7 of 23
DISTILLERY: Downtown Dubai’s gastropub has two brunches in its weekly offering, taking place every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. The Distillery Brunch invites diners to enjoy three hours of unlimited food and beverage, all served to the table, in a laid-back, casual setting, paired with the sounds of rock classics and hits of today. From the menu, dive into tempting starters including wagyu beef tartare, popcorn prawns, a pound of wings, beef brisket fries with peppercorn gravy, spicy tomato bruschetta, or Caesar salad with veal bacon. A selection of mains come next, ranging from juicy burgers and hot dogs to chill con Carne, fish and chips, chicken parmesan, and mushroom risotto. Traditional treats are served for dessert, including New York cheesecake with strawberry coulis, warm apple crumble, and double chocolate mousse with fresh berries. Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai. Cost: Friday for Dh149 with soft drinks, Dh279 with house beverages and Saturday from Dh149 with soft drinks and Dh229 with house beverages. Timings: Every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm
Image Credit:
8 of 23
AMERICANO: Brunch at Americano is a ‘Speakeasy’ affair. The selection includes their most popular dishes, such as the Hangover benedict, 1.2 meters long Cheese and Jalapeno Hot Dog, Wagyu Sliders and more. Healthy and vegan options are also available. Brunch takes place every Friday from 12pm to 3pm and packages are priced at Dh199 including and Dh249 including house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 23
LOLA TABERNA: Lola will be hosting a lively ‘La Fiesta De Lola’ brunch each Friday from 1pm to 4pm. This market-style brunch, with live food stations, including a paella stand, will be celebrating the very best of Spain’s culinary offering, with a vibrant atmosphere to match. The food and house beverages, including sangria and Spanish beverages, will be unlimited. Expect food cooked from the heart and tunes from its resident DJ. Brunch packages start at Dh199 per person including soft beverages and Dh249 per person for house beverages.
Image Credit: supplied
10 of 23
BB SOCIAL: Homegrown restaurant, BB Social Dining, is hosting their Big Rainbow Brunch, a lively, trendy and unconventional Friday brunch. The multiple storey loft-style restaurant offers an affordable, modern-eastern inspired dining event, featuring dishes like the Lamb Barbacoa, Cauliflower Popcorn and Chicken Bang Bang Bao. As well as free-flowing beverages. Where: DIFC Gate Village. Cost: Dh250 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages, Dh450 including French bubbly. When: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm
Image Credit:
11 of 23
JOE’S BACKYARD CARIBBEAN BRUNCH NIGHT: Start the weekend on the right note and step into Joe’s Backyard to experience the ultimate Caribbean Brunch every Thursday night from 9pm to 12am. Savour three courses of flame-grilled meats and beverages while resident DJ Jad and Jamaican DJs will keep the evening alive with Caribbean and Jamaican beats. Brunch packages start from Dh210 per person including 4 house beverages and Dh280 per person including unlimited house beverages.
Image Credit:
12 of 23
JOE’S BACKYARD FRIDAY BRUNCH: Joe’s Backyard presents the ultimate Friday brunch with amazing deals starting from Dh275. Resident DJ Jad will play music from the ‘80s and ‘90s to set guests in an awesome mood. Brunch kick off from1.30pm to 4.30pm and again from 8pm to 11pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 23
MATTO: The Via Del Matto brunch is a singing and dancing love letter to carbs. The brunch includes fresh Mediterranean salads, cold cuts, cheese, a selection of olives, and traditional cold starters, as well as wood-fired pizzas like Margherita, diavola, parmigiana, patatosa, tartufo, and capricciosa. The pasta and risottos include fettuccine bolognese, paccheri pasta with fried eggplant and salted ricotta, spinach and ricotta ravioli, and more. The main attractions include a choice of Matto’s burger, Mediterranean tuna steak, grilled jumbo prawns dressed in lemon and herbs, grilled sea bream with zucchini and potato, beef escalope, chicken escalope with mushroom and mashed potato, breaded chicken cutlet with roasted potato. Desserts include Italian pastries and fruit. Location: Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay. Cost: Dh180 including soft drinks, Dh250 including house beverages, Dh320 including premium bubbles. Timings: Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm
Image Credit: Supplied
14 of 23
THE BUNGALOW: “Those Guys Events” are throwing a brunch party at The Bungalow in La Mer every Friday. Prepare to make some ‘pour’ decisions with friends at the Friday Drunch on the Deck. Enjoy a three-course meal with a stacked deck of afro, soul, soulful house, RnB, and hip-hop live sets from Dubai’s best DJs. Location: La Mer. Cost: Dh199 including unlimited surf platters and soft beverages, Dh249 per person including unlimited surf platters and house beverages. When: Every Frudat from 5pm to 8pm
Image Credit: Supplied
15 of 23
CLOUD RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE: With packages that won’t hurt the pocket, starting at Dh180 for a set menu with soft beverages, residents and visitors will enjoy a gastronomic experience. Offering everything from the starters to the main course to tasty desserts the brunch kicks off on Friday from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dh180 including soft beverages and Dh260 including house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 23
COCO LOUNGE: The Pink Brunch takes place every Friday at Coco Lounge, a chic poolside brunch. Brunch kicks off at 2pm and gives you access to the pool as well as unlimited food and beverages until 5pm. Packages start from Dh199 for ladies and Dh299 for men. Upgrade to a sparkling package for Dh399 per person.
Image Credit: Facebook.com/CocoLounge
17 of 23
MISSIPPIS: Missippi’s Pool Bar and Social Hub is a fun, accessible and brand-new poolside hangout located on the rooftop of Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai. Inspired by the colourful cafes of Bali and Tulum’s tropics, add the artistry of Miami and top it off with a wide selection of vibrant food, beverages and global bites. Food for this brunch includes a variety of salads, hot and cold mezzeh, seafood, meat and veggie options. Location: Ibn Battuta Mall Cost: Dh299 including unlimited food and house beverages. When: Every Friday from 12pm to 5pm
Image Credit:
18 of 23
MUCHACHAS: Gather the companeros as Muchachas relaunches their super affordable four-course brunch. Their Miss Chief Brunch offers Mexican flavour and flair, from 12.30pm to 4pm, every Friday. It includes an unlimited four-course feast, along with unlimited mocktails and soft beverages or you can opt for unlimited margs and house beverages. Location: Holiday Inn Al Safa Cost: Dh159 including soft beverages, Dh239 including house beverages. When: Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm
Image Credit:
19 of 23
GRAZE: The Graze Supper Club takes place every Thursday and offers a fresh take on classic dishes such as Steak Tartare, Burrata, Josper Grilled Octopus. Followed by mains including three cuts of Beef prepared three ways, Smoked Brisket, Braised Shortrib and Grilled Tenderloin. All the while, you can enjoy a selection of classic, spicy and sour beverages. Entertainment includes mellow yet upbeat acoustic soundtracks from Sound of Nomads performing live. Where: La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, Dubai. Price: Soft package Dh199 per person, house package Dh299 per person, the premium package Dh399. When: Every Thursday, from 7pm to 11pm
Image Credit:
20 of 23
THE SOCIAL COMPANY: Zabeel House by Jumeirah is kickstarting the Dubai weekend in style with a Thursday evening brunch at Social Company. The ‘Social Brunch’ features sharing style platters and free-flowing beverages against a backdrop of live acoustic music from popular singer and guitarist, Khalil. A trio of starter dishes includes Shrimp Avocado Cocktail, Chicken Caesar Salad, and Tomato Salad, then it’s moving on to mains like Mushroom Risotto, Slow Roasted Chicken, Grilled Salmon and the Hasselback Potato and Rocket Salad, before an Instagram-worthy dessert platter made of Mixed Berries, Mango Cheesecake and Fudge Cookie Brownies topped with Vanilla Ice Cream. Where: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Price: Dh259 per person. When: Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm
Image Credit:
21 of 23
LA MEZCALERIA: This saucy Latin American spot hosts a fun and affordable Friday brunch from 1pm to 5pm. Enjoy unlimited dishes from their special brunch menu as well as unlimited White, Red, Rosé and hops. Packages start from Dh195 for soft beverages and Dh280 for selected house beverages.
Image Credit:
22 of 23
TRATTORIA: The Italian eatery at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has launched an Italian weekend brunch. The brunch allows you to enjoy three hours of unlimited food and beverages anytime between 12pm to 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The a la carte brunch menu includes favourites like the Arancini Di Riso, Beef Tartar with marinated vegetables and parmesan mousse, a selection of traditional pasta, including Spaghetti Alla Carbonara. Penne All’Arrabbiata and Lasagna Alla Bolognese, as well as build-your-own sourdough pizza. The meal ends with a dessert platter, which includes a Panna Cotta, Tiramisu, and a Tortino Di Cioccolato. Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Price: Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages. When: Every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 6pm (for three hours)
Image Credit:
23 of 23
PERRY AND BLACKWELDERS: The smokehouse in Souk Madinat Jumeirah hosts a weekly rock ‘n’ roll brunch. While singing along and dancing to the popular tunes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Aerosmith, diners can tuck into an unlimited menu of starters, including P&B’s popular Chicken Wings, Texas BBQ Nachos, and Spinach and Artichoke Dip, among others. For mains, you can enjoy a Blackwelder’s Smokey BBQ Platter featuring Smoked Beef Short Rib, Cheeseburger Slider, Pulled Brisket Slider, Hotdog and all the sides. P&B will also be serving vegetarian dishes including Mozzarella Sticks and Orange and Mustard Glaze Salad for starters, and a Very Veggie Platter of Vegan Sliders, Garden Pizza, and Falafel Wrap for those who don’t eat meat. Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Price: Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages. When: Every Friday from 12pm and 6pm (for 3 hours)
Image Credit: