Home to three of the world’s top 100 golf courses, Dubai is a hub for professional golfers and golfing enthusiasts alike. What goes hand-in-hand with the golfing experience is sports grub at bars and restaurants on the course.

We have compiled the top sports bars to try at Dubai’s major golf courses. Whether it be for watching a major sporting event live with your friends or hanging out with the family during the weekend, these sports bars deliver the food and the vibe.

Phileas Fogg

Named after the fictional Englishman, Phileas Fogg, who embarks on a trip around the world in 80 days, Fogg's travels inspire the décor at this Dubai bar. Located at the Montgomerie Golf Academy, the bar has several events each week that even guests who are not into golfing can participate in, including quiz nights, comedy nights and even painting evenings (there’s one coming up in June). The bar has indoor and outdoor seating and boasts great views of the golf course and the Dubai city skyline.

Location: Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills

Spike Bar

Opened in 1988, Spike Bar is a regular haunt for live screenings of sporting events and features diverse cuisines on its menu. The bar has weekly quiz nights (now on Fridays) and themed packages depending on the week. In June, for instance, diners celebrating Father’s Day can enjoy a discount on the entire bill based on the temperature outside – subject to certain terms and conditions.

Location: Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2

Club house at Emirates golf club in Dubai Image Credit: Emirates Golf club

QDs Bar and Grill

QDs in Dubai Creek is popular year-round with their inviting outdoor space in the cooler months and their summer tents during other months. Combining the best of sports grub and restaurant-style dishes, the venue also offers amazing views of Dubai Creek. With large screens for streaming major sports events, QDs touts itself as the ‘home of sports’.

Location: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

The Yard

Head to this quintessential sports bar with six mega screens for enjoying live sports as you nibble on diner-style dishes. The venue also offers special packages during global sporting tournaments. Featuring American cuisine, the spot is worth a visit even if you are not a golf enthusiast.

Location: Topgolf Dubai

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar

Relatively new and celebrating its first anniversary this June, this venue hosts weekly themed bingo nights and has family-friendly offers as well. As with all of the dining spots on Jumeirah Golf Estates, the bar offers views of the golf course’s lush greenery, with options for indoor and outdoor seating.

Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates

The Els Club in Dubai

Bar & Restaurant 261

This golf bar has incredible views of the award-winning The Els Club golf course, designed by and named after golfing legend Ernie Els, and offers themed nights and special packages for guests. The venue has indoor and outdoor seating options, and streams major sporting events live.

Location: The Els Club

Reform Social and Grill

Head over to this British gastropub located in between two of Dubai’s popular golf clubs – Montgomerie and Emirates golf clubs. This location has a very family-friendly vibe with a kids’ area, ice cream parlour, daily pizza menu, café menu and more, The venue is pet-friendly and has a special menu for your dogs, and also hosts weekly music events, streaming nights and other themed events. In June, for example, they are celebrating reaching halfway to Christmas with a special menu and themed décor.

Location: The Lakes Club

Big Easy Bar and Grill

Another Els Club venue, this bar features South African cuisine and, like 261, offers a great view of the golf course. The restaurant is an ode to the homeland of course designer and golfing champion, Ernie Els.

Location: The Els Club

Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai

71 Sports Bar

One of the many dining outlets at the Trump International Golf Club, this sports bar is a great spot to go to for a night out with fellow golfers or sports lovers. The venue has live streaming of major sporting events, and is great for a round of pool or for game night.