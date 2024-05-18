Welcome to live coverage of Day 2 of Gulf News Edufair! With a great response on Day1 from students and parents, similar numbers are expected on the second day as well.
It's a rosterful session on the day with fireside chats, panel discussions with representatives from the UAE's top universities, education consultants as well as global banks.
Follow the updates here:
Session 3: Your Future With ACCA, now on at Edufair
Grants and scholarships on offer from University of West London for students visiting Edufair
Parents explore higher educations options at Edufair
"My son, Sarfaraz is in grade 10 at Indian High School Dubai and we are at Edufair to explore university and courses in the UAE, abroad as well as in India," says Sarfaraz's mother, Jabeen Jaffer. "My son wants to study physics, chemistry, biology and maths in grades 11 and 12 and we are here to find out about new courses and higher studies destinations. Edufair has plenty options for planning his education journey."
Edufair DAY 2 session 2 starts at 2pm
Stay tuned post-lunch for an engaging session hosted by ACCA at Gulf News Edufair 2024, offering invaluable insights into finance and accounting.
Edufair Day 2 first event in session
As the demand for international education continues to rise, there’s a need for reliable financial partners to navigate the complexities of studying abroad. "With concerns ranging from financial to health and safety, it is important for parents to meticulously plan and budget for their child's overseas education, as early as five to seven years, seeking expert guidance when necessary," said Neha Ghai, Head of NRI, Middle East, HSBC at a fireside chat on the second day of Gulf News Edufair 2024.
More crowds pour in on Day 2 of Edufair
School students from Pakistan Education Academy visit Edufair
Rise in demand for study abroad in New Zealand and Europe: Clint Khan of Y-Axis at Edufair 2024
Clint Khan of Y-Axis, GN Edufair Platinum Sponsor observes a shift in study abroad preferences among students in the UAE