The One Za’abeel, holder of a Guinness World record entry for its tallest cantilever connecting the two towers, has offices spread over 17 floors and offering 300,000 square feet of leasable area. It had entered the leasing market in March last and has clearly benefited from the surge in demand for premium office addresses in the city. In much the same way that the ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC and the Uptown Tower in JLT had done when their spaces went into leasing.