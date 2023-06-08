Dubai: Global Village will open a week early next season, the destination announced in a media statement on Thursday.
The attraction, which had earlier announced its dates for Season 28, revised its opening date to October 18. The new date is one week earlier than the previously announced opening date.
The media release said, "In response to overwhelming demand and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world, Global Village has decided to offer an additional week of captivating experiences and will open its doors on 18 October 2023."
The destination will close on April 28, 2024.
In its previous edition, Global Village guests were able to explore cultural experiences from over 90 different cultures with over 250 dining options, 3,500 shopping outlets and 175 rides and games.