Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched a special package to visitors to its public parks with free access to multiple recreational facilities in Dubai, the civic body announced on Tuesday.

The membership package aims to provide all facilities for the largest segment of citizens and residents to visit public parks and recreational facilities of Dubai Municipality, including Mamzar Park, Zabeel Park, Creek Park, Mushrif Park, and Safa Park, the municipality said in a press release.

At Dh499, the package also provides free entry passes to Dubai Frame, Children’s City, swimming pools in the parks, Dolphinarium and the maze in Creek Park and the Dubai Garden Glow in Zabeel Park. It also includes a discount card to enter the Adventure Valley in Mushrif Park.

“The membership package enables unlimited access throughout 2020 to the major public parks for a family of four people per visit. Visitors to the Children’s City and swimming pools in the parks can get ten tickets, in addition to four tickets to visit Dubai Frame and Dubai Garden Glow, plus two tickets for Dolphin Shows and Maze in the Creek Park, and 40 percent discount in Adventure Valley in Mushrif Park,” the municipality stated.

Though the package is priced at Dh499, children under three years and people of determination along with two companions are exempt from entry fees, the civic body clarified.

The package can be obtained through Virgin Megastore and Sharaf DG stores across Dubai, and the validity will run until December 31, 2020 according to the terms and conditions.