The Indian Independence Day celebrations will be held across three days in Abu Dhabi featuring Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan, along with playback and classic ghazal artist Hariharan, who will take to the stage for the ‘Jai Ho’ series of concerts and live events.

The three-day event will kick off on August 22 with a comedy night featuring two of India’s renowned stand-up artists, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Amit Tandon.

Rath is a well-known name on the comedy circuit, with more recently, the artist appearing as a judge and mentor on the Amazon Prime Video reality show, ‘Comicstaan’. Tandon, meanwhile, was one of the first three Indian comics to land a special on Netflix with ‘Comedians of the World’.

On day two of ‘Jai Ho’, the award-winning singer Chauhan will perform live. The popular Bollywood singer will no doubt bring her biggest hits to the stage, with songs including ‘Beedi’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’, ‘Dhoom Machale’ and so on.

On August 24 will be the Soul of India concert, featuring Hariharan. The two-time Indian National Award Winner and a recipient of the Padma Shri title, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, aside from being a classical ghazal singer, Hariharan is also known for introducing fusion music to India.

As one half of the Colonial Cousins, the other being Lesle Lewis, Hariharan has been making waves on the music scene for decades with popular tracks including ‘Aaro Padunnu’ from the Malayalam film ‘Katha Thudarunnu’ and ‘Amrithamayi’ from ‘Snehaveedu’.