In a groundbreaking development for the luxury real estate market in Abu Dhabi, Metropolitan Capital Real Estate - a leading full-service real estate agency and part of the Metropolitan Group - is supporting the launch of Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana Development, the first branded residence on Al Reem Island, as the leading associate.

Ohana Development announced its Elie Saab Waterfront project, a visionary residential tower that will redefine luxury living in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island. The 39-floor tower will be the first branded residence on the Island and only the second in Abu Dhabi. Once complete in the first quarter of 2027, it will feature 174 luxurious apartments from Dh2 million to Dh45 million and 300 parking spaces.

In a further sign of Abu Dhabi’s booming property market, phase one of the project is sold out.

This remarkable project, born from a prestigious collaboration with fashion icon Elie Saab, seamlessly integrates the essence of haute couture into a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It brings together Ohana Development’s established record of excellence in sustainable, high-quality construction with Elie Saab’s timeless design aesthetic.

Residents can expect homes that are not only stunningly beautiful but also embody Elie Saab’s signature style, characterised by graceful lines, sophisticated textures, and a touch of enduring elegance.

Last year, Metropolitan Capital Real Estate sold the Ohana by the Sea development with more than 100 premium villas located at the Dubai and Ghantout border in under 30 days. This marked one of the quickest off-market sales in the UAE for an entire development of villas, worth over Dh1 billion given to an agency on an exclusivity basis.

“Our collaboration with Elie Saab represents a cornerstone in luxury real estate,” says Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development. “Together, we are setting unparalleled standards for what it means to live elegantly. Elie Saab Waterfront transcends mere residence; it is the epitome of luxurious living and architectural innovation, crafted to offer our discerning clientele a truly enriching experience.”

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, adds, “As a leading associate of Ohana Development, we are pleased to sell the luxurious Elie Saab Waterfront project. This truly unique offering is in one of the most exclusive communities in Abu Dhabi and offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Al Reem Island skyline and the marina, making it the perfect home for those who are looking for ultimate luxury.”

From expansive penthouses to well-appointed apartments, each residence offers breathtaking panoramic views, detailed design elements and access to world-class services.

The tower will offer residents a plethora of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a luxurious spa, a paddle court, electric vehicle charging stations and infinity pools overlooking the city skyline. The project is meticulously crafted to cater to every desire, providing a lifestyle that is both lavish and effortless.

Tailored concierge services ensure that every resident’s needs are met with the utmost professionalism and courtesy. Elegant lounges, a library, meeting spaces and beautifully landscaped gardens provide serene environments for relaxation and social interaction. Residents will also be spoilt for choice with the high-end retail outlets and gourmet dining options located within the tower that will offer ultimate convenience and unparalleled luxury.

The interiors boast custom furnishings, top-tier materials and a nuanced colour palette, ensuring that residents are enveloped in an environment of pure beauty and sophistication from the grandeur of the lobby to the private sanctuaries of the apartments.