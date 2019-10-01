Written and performed by Richard Shelton, the play is a one-man theatre performance

Richard Shelton’s award-winning one-man theatre production, ‘Sinatra: Raw’ will be staged in Dubai after earning critical praise on London’s West End.

The performance is a tribute to music and film legend Frank Sinatra and will be staged at Warehouse Four on November 5.

Two parts theatre, one part song, Shelton’s take on ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ has won the performer praise from viewers and critics, while earning him an Offie nomination as Best Male Performance.

The production is set in Palm Springs, California, 1971, a time when Sinatra is facing retirement. The air is electric with the artiste’s last intimate show. However, his blue eyes are bloodshot and his face craggy with cigarettes and memories when things take an unexpected turn.