8/1/16 winner of the Young Scientist Exhibition 2016, pictured at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron Image Credit:

‘Saharcasm’, a one woman show that explores racism and stereotypes, will be staged in Dubai this October at The Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz.

Starring Sahar Ali, the show will run from October 24 across three days.

Born in Saudi Arabia to Sudanese parents and raised in Ireland, the concept of the play arose when she asked about her nationality with her response being: “I really don’t think it matters.”

Before her move to Dubai from Dublin, the comedian and actress also maintained a blog where she explored intercultural interactions in Ireland, documenting her personal experiences of casual racism. From this blog was born her show, ‘Saharcasm’.

With the performance, Ali examines identity and what it is like to grow up as black and Muslim in the West, all with a dollop of humour and a touch of sarcasm.