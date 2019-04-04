The comedian will perform at the newly opened venue in June

Renowned stand-up comedian and actor Russell Peters will mark his return to the UAE, as he brings his ‘Deported World Tour’ to Dubai Arena on June 6.

Featuring all-new material, Peters’ ‘Deported World Tour’ kicked off in Australia and New Zealand in February 2018. It has already travelled to more than 29 cities in 20 countries and been seen by over 100,000 fans worldwide.

Dubai Arena at City Walk is the new multi-purpose arena with an approximate capacity of 20,000.