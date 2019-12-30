Event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer tops a night of comedy on January 16 as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, joining a bill that includes Nemr, Bader Saleh and host Ali Al Sayed. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Amer’s star has been rising steadily, with his recent Netflix stand-up special ‘The Vagabond’ and appearances on the critically acclaimed 2019 TV series ‘Ramy’.

On stage, Amer’s self-reflective material often focuses on his own upbringing and what it’s like to be Arab in current-day America.

Meanwhile, Nemr Abou Nassar — known simply as Nemr — two years ago released a Showtime special titled ‘Bombing in Beirut’.

Saudi Arabian comedian Bader Saleh is the host of a YouTube Series titled ‘Eysh Elly’, which he launched eight years ago.

Last but not least, UAE’s very own comedian Ali Al Sayed founded Dubomedy, a regional comedy school that aims to elevate the local comedy scene.