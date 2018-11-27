Indian comedian and YouTube sensation Jaspreet Singh will return to Dubai next month for a stand-up comedy show.
Singh, fresh off the success of his new show that has toured to the UK, Australia and over 30 cities in India, will head to Dubai on December 15 at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.
The comedian, known for his everyday humour affecting the common man, has gained popularity over the years through his YouTube channel, which has accumulated more than 12 million views and more than 360,000 subscribers.
The opening act for the VDesi Laughs night will be Dubai-based comedian Miqdaad Dohadwala.
Gates will open at 7pm for an 8pm start. The show is strictly for people aged above 16 and over. Tickets are priced at Dh100 and are available online.