The ‘Dansation Arabia 2019’ auditions are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on April 26 and 27, with talents between the ages of 6 and 21 vying for a chance to compete in a final dance-off battle that will be judged by Bollywood choreographer and film director, Remo D’Souza.

The dance auditions, which will be held at The Mall at World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, will follow a theme of ‘tolerance’, in line with the UAE’s Year of Tolerance celebrations.

Winning talents will compete in the final battle with celebrity judges D’Souza and choreographer-filmmaker Bobby Khan, who will pick a winner to produce a UAE-based dance opera.