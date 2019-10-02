Kareena Kapoor Khan for Malabar Gold and Diamonds Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Breast Cancer Awareness

With the onset of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Bodytree, Abu Dhabi fitness studio will be donating profits from paid classes to a charitable cause, as well as hosting wellness programmes and talks, check-ups and more. Tomorrow morning, from 10am to noon, the venue will host a wellness breakfast priced at Dh360, with a session by Dr Stephen Grobmyer, MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery and Director of Breast Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, Abu Dhabi who will give insights into breast cancer prevention.

+ bodytreestudio.com

Spa Treats

During October, Talise Spa, Jumeirah Etihad Towers is allowing visitors to book a 75-minute full body massage of choice, followed by a complimentary 30-minute facial for Dh595. One dirham will be donated for breast cancer awareness.

Call 02-8115555

Musical Heritage

Tonight at 8pm, the Cultural Foundation is presenting the Anouar Brahem Quartet as they perform The Astounding Eyes of Rita, a composition by the Tunisian oud master. Tickets start from Dh75.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Pool Party

Gather your friends and join in this pool party at Aloft Abu Dhabi where DJ Darryl Rees spins tonight from 8pm onwards. Free entry for ladies and Etihad crew all night, gents pay Dh100, including one complimentary beverage on arrival. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Call 02-6545193

Art Exhibition

Abu Dhabi Art Gallery presents Project Space exhibition: Thymesis. The solo exhibition features works of NYU Abu Dhabi lecturer of visual arts and artist Laura Schneider. Free to attend. Until Monday.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

Dubai

Jewellery Exhibition

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is hosting a three-day jewellery exhibition starting today. The ‘Artistry — Branded Jewellery Show’ at Taj Dubai Business Bay runs from 10am to 10pm, and will showcase a collection of handpicked designs from over 20 countries. Customers can also design wedding jewellery for free in this show. Brands on display include Mine, Era, Precia, Ethnix, Divine & Solitaire One. Customers can also win a gold coin or up to 50 gold coins instantly on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000 via scratch and win coupons. Customers also get one gram gold coin on purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh3,000.

+ malabargoldanddiamonds.com

Stefflon Don Live

English rapper and singer Stefflon Don, who rose to fame with her hit 2017 single Hurtin’ Me featuring French Montana, will perform in Dubai tonight. Don is set to take the stage at White Dubai for their Undrground Thursdays series. It will also be a ladies’ night between 10pm and 4am. Entry and reservations through the club.

+ whitedubai.com

Breast Cancer Consultation

King’s College Hospital in Dubai Marina offers free consultation for breast reconstruction patients after mastectomy during this breast cancer awareness month. Make sure to book an appointment.

Call 04-5813222

Navratri Utsav

Gujarati folk dances, including Dandiya Raas, will be performed in celebration of the Republic Day Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dance the night away, with family-friendly entertainment at the Megaball Theatre in Zabeel Park. The dandiya event will include uplifting live music, entertainment and more. Anita Sharma and Rockers will lead the festivities. Admission at 7.30pm and a one-day pass costs Dh20.

Call 04-3373724

Malecon Relaunched

Take your evening to a new level with the relaunch of Malecon, the Latin American restaurant at Dubai Marine Beach Resort. It operates daily from 6pm to 3am. Feast with over 35 dishes that include chef signatures such as ceviche mixto peruano, paella Malecon and more, while enjoying live music and entertainment.

Call 04-3461111

Dance Away

Dans, a dance school in Al Quoz, is offering one month of free workshops in a variety of genres including Bollywood freestyle, hip hop, contemporary, Zumba, Bollywood fitness, and power bhangra fitness for the dance enthusiasts. Until October 14.

+ facebook.com/dansmiddleeast

Sharjah

Photography Exhibit

Sharjah Art Foundation presents the exhibition Akram Zaatari: Against Photography. An Annotated History of the Arab Image Foundation. Running until January 10, this exhibition reflects on the evolution of the Arab Image Foundation (AIF) and its collections through Zaatari’s work. At galleries 3 and 4, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Al Mureijah Square.

+ sharjahart.org

Textile Art

The T-Serai Exhibition by Azra Aksamija is a textile art instalation in the form of portable cultural shelter inspired by the tent traditions of the Mena region. At the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization. Until December 7. Entry is free.