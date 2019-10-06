Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Art Exhibition

Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Art Gallery presents Project Space exhibition: Thymesis. The solo exhibition features works of NYU Abu Dhabi lecturer of visual arts and artist Laura Schneider. Free to attend. Until Monday.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

Story Time

The exhibition focuses on pop-up books, moveable books with paper mechanisms which pop up when the reader turns the page. They are engineering marvels designed to engage readers of all ages. The stories of UAE authors and illustrators are reimagined as 3D immersive and interactive learning spaces to spark children’s imagination. At Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, ground floor. Until December 15.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

DUBAI

Gitex Technology Week

Image Credit: Supplied

Gitex, one of the largest regional IT exhibitions and conferences, kicks off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In its 39th edition, this five-day event will showcase the latest trends and product innovations from across the world. Register online to visit.

+ Gitex.com

Rixos Goes Pink

Rooftop view Image Credit: ABACApress/Rebecca Hobday

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR and Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites will turn pink throughout October in support of Al Jalila Foundation. The hotels will give 50 per cent of proceeds from its spa treatment to Al Jalila Foundation for breast cancer research. The Pretty In Pink massage and facial is priced at Dh850 for 120 minutes.

+ rixos.com

Surf’s Up

Laguna Waterpark has launched a private surfing class that will offer surf enthusiasts or beginners with the chance to upgrade from a body board to a stand-up board for a one-hour lesson and in-depth training with an experienced coach. Dh200 per person, inclusive of full day access to the park. From Sunday to Friday between 10am and 5pm.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

Free Breast Cancer Consultation

During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital in Dubai Marina is offering a free consultation on breast reconstruction for women who have undergone a mastectomy. The hospital is located at The Residences Marina Gate 1 – Podium 1. Call for bookings.

Call 04-5813222

Spa Day for Men

Sundays spell Men’s Day at the spa at Address Dubai Marina. Male guests will receive 20 per cent discount on all treatments of 50-minutes and above all day, along with a full day complimentary access to the infinity swimming pool on level four. Prices start at Dh399.

Call 04-4367424

Winter Market

Pedal on down to Dragon Mart for another edition of the Bike and Camping Market, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts looking to spend time exploring new terrain in the UAE during the cooler months. The market, which runs until October 19, offers up to 50 per cent off bicycles, scooters, helmets, knee pads, tents, portable furniture, and more. Located on the ground floor of Dragon Mart 2 and open daily from 10am to 10pm.

+ dragonmart.ae

Golden Week

Image Credit: Supplied

The Dubai Mall is celebrating China’s 70th National Day with a showcase of activities to mark Golden Week. Until Monday, the mall’s Waterfall Atrium and Souk Atrium will be adorned with motifs and pagodas that reflect China’s traditions. To capture special Golden Week moments, a dedicated photo booth will be located in Waterfall Atrium for Dh50. At the Souk Atrium, visitors can take part in Chinese chess and Majhong games with competitions among the participants to win a gift from the mall. There will also be two dedicated Alipay stands near the Grand Atrium and Alipay users spending Dh300 or more will receive a gift.

+ thedubaimall.com

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Jebel Jais Zipline Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has launched the ‘Jebel Jais Zipline Tour’, in partnership with ToroVerde, which features seven ziplines flying over the cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais, connected by nine platforms. The cluster of seven ziplines cover a total distance of 5km (ranging from 337m to 1km in length) with an average speed of 60kmph. During the tour, flyers will navigate their way through the air to reach the 15-metre long sky bridge, the highest in the UAE at 1,250m above the sea level and 300m above ground, which they will have to cross to finish the remaining part of the zipline tour journey. Tour tickets are priced at Dh295 per person on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and Dh345 per person on Friday and Saturday.

+ jebeljais.ae

Fresh Oysters

The Lexington Grill, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is offering Normandy Oysters in three different ways: classic, baked or with bubbles, starting from Dh70. Available throughout October from 7 to 11pm.