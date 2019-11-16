Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

UrbaNation Time

Abu Dhabi Moments is calling upon the emirate’s urban community to attend UrbaNation, taking place at Formal Park on the Corniche until November 23, which celebrates urban lifestyle by combining the region’s creative minds across music, art, motorsport, food and fashion. The event has daily performers, artists and creatives running a programme of workshops, activities and exhibitions. Motorsport fans can expect enjoy the ‘garage pit’ that will host car modification workshops such as engine tuning, sound system tuning and car wrapping. There will also be an on-site ‘race room’ with F1 car simulator experiences. The free to attend outdoor runs from 4 to 11pm daily.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

Children’s Fashion Show

Dalma Mall is back with the second edition of Star Kids Fashion Show and is calling for young fashion talents in Abu Dhabi. The auditions for Star Kids Fashion Show is taking place for all kids within the age category of 5-13 years. Register your kid to participate on the Dalma Mall website and get a chance to walk the ramp during the fashion show from November 21 until 23.

+ starkids2019.dalmamall.ae

Complimentary Yoga Classes

The complimentary classes will take place outdoors on level 4 at the Sky Park offering views of the capital.

A brand new yoga experience is coming to Abu Dhabi as The Galleria Al Maryah Island launches yoga sessions. The complimentary classes will take place outdoors on level 4 at the Sky Park offering views of the capital. The sessions start November 18 and will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday morning from 8.30am to 9.30am and are aimed at all levels from complete beginners to advanced practitioners. The classes will be led by an experienced yoga instructor. Participants just need to bring a mat and suitable clothing. Email to participate 24 hours before the class.

+ yoga@thegalleria.ae

‘My Old House’ Tour

Juma bin Rahma Al Darmaki’s house is one of the oldest houses located in the Hili district of Al Ain — his family set base there for generations and it still stands strong, featuring all the authentic details of life back in the olden days. Relive the stories and memories of the great ancestors in the region with ‘My Old House’, a cultural tour that aims to introduce the public to Al Ain’s cultural and historical sites. This programme will include visits to the J house and the surrounding palm farms at Hili Oasis. Visitors will also have an opportunity to learn more about this ancient structure — its rooms, towers, facilities, and building techniques as well as the architectural styles prevalent in the city of Al Ain. Priced at Dh30 for adults and Dh10 for kids. Until November 24.

Call 02-4440444

Qasr Al Muwaiji Cultural Events

Head to Qasr Al Muwaiji, which was home to generations of the Al Nahyan family, and saw the birth of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in 1948. The architectural gem now offers visitors a variety of historical and traditional experiences associated with the venue, including oral narrations of the significant moments of Shaikh Khalifa’s life from his early childhood, leadership and vast national achievements. Today’s programme is called ‘Characters from the 20th Century’ and the Royal Bisht workshop takes place on November 19. The venue is open from 10am to 1pm and 3 to 6pm.

+ visitabudhabi.com

DUBAI

Baja Nights

The Bungalow at La Mer is hosting its Baja Nights promotion tonight, where you can grab two-for-one deals between 7 and 10pm on tropical beverages and hops. There is also a daily happy hours from 5 to 7pm with half-price deals.

+ bungalowdubai.com‎

Dinner in the Sand

Situated on a private island off the shores of the Arabian Gulf, Nikki Beach Dubai launches its new limited dining concept, ‘Dinner in the Sand’. The exclusive dining experience with live entertainment, DJ music and tribal sounds from 8 to 11pm tonight. Dress code is beach chic. Cost varies.

Call 04-3766162

Casa Mia Anniversary

The popular Italian restaurant is celebrating 26 years by giving guests a 26 per cent discount on meals from today until Wednesday. The restaurant is located at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Center.

+ casamia-dubai.com

Charity Ball

On November 22, Gulf for Good is hosting its annual charity Gala Ball, in partnership with Larchfield Children’s Home. The black-tie event is aimed at raising funds for the two charities. The ball will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah with events taking place including the Charity Giving Tree initiative, which allows attendees to grant a wish to the children who are a part of a charity project at Gulf for Good. Tickets for the gala are on sale, priced at Dh650 per person or tables of 10 for Dh6,000. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start

+ tickets.virginmegastore.me

Kid’s Pizza Time

Head to Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club where the ittle ones can create their own masterpiece margheritas or pizza Picassos. Children are given their own chef’s hat and apron before concocting a delicious creation. For Dh50, children will also get an ice cream and a soft drink or juice. Daily offer.