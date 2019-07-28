Image Credit: TPG Media

ABU DHABI

RAD Rewards is Back

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s summer promotions is giving residents and visitors the opportunity to win Dh5 million in prizes. The Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD) Rewards sees 21 participating malls across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, offering visitors shopping deals and chances to win grand prizes on a minimum qualifying purchase of Dh200. For a full list of participating malls, go to the website.

+ retailabudhabi.ae.

Abu Dhabi GP Discounts

The last day for Early Bird tickets prices for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is July 31. Get 20 per cent off tickets to the big race weekend from November 28 to December 2. Artists announced so for for after-race shows include The Killers (pictured) and Travis Scott.

+ yasmarinacircuit.com

Friendship Day Discount

Treat your BFF this international friendship day (July 30) with a free class. For any single regular or premium class bought that day, you can bring your friend and train together. Also, everyone gets 10 per cent off regular and premium five-class packages, just for that day. At Bodytree Studio. Prices vary depending on clases.

+ bodytreestudio.com

Daylight Cruise

Go on a 90-minute cruise through the coastal inlets of Abu Dhabi with mangrove forests on one side, and wild gazelles roaming among Emirati heritage sites on the other. Prices start at Dh262.50 for adults. Also Sunset Cruise. With Captain Tony’s.

+ SummerinAbuDhabi.ae

Free Film Screening

Cinema Space is hosting a free film screening of Trash, directed by Stephen Daldry, about two trash-picking boys from Rio’s slums who finds a wallet in the dump, and changes their lives forever. At Manarat Al Saadiyat 7.30pm. Register on the website below.

+ cinemaspace-abudhabi.splashthat.com

DUBAI

Lasagna Day - 50 per cent off

Just for today, pasta lovers can satisfy all their cheesy cravings for half the price to mark Lasagna Day. At 800 Pizza. Available across Dubai for dine-in or home delivery.

Call 800-74992

25-minute Business Lunch for Dh99

BiCE Ristorante’s Italian two-course meal is for those time-poor. Choose from a selection of salads and soups and a pasta or pizza for the main course. The offer is available from Sunday to Thursday, 12.30 to 3pm. At JBR.

Call 04-3182520

Three-Course Summer offer

Enjoy a starter, a North Indian main and sweet dessert for just Dh100 per person at Khyber, Dukes Hotel. From 5 to 11pm.

Call 04-4551101

Manday Monday

Men can enjoy two selected beverages on the house every Monday between 6 and 8pm at Urban Bar and Kitchen. At Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Call 04-4380000

‘Pavarotti’ at Cinema Akil

The film lifts the curtain on the icon who brought opera to the people. Academy Award winner Ron Howard puts audiences front row and centre for an exploration of the man, featuring his history-making performances and intimate interviews, including never-before-seen footage and cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology. At Cinema Akil, at 7.30pm and 10pm. Tickets start at Dh52.50.

+ cinemaakil.com

Angry Birds Workshop

The Kids Rock Festival will offer young visitors Angry Birds themed events, workshops and book reading sessions by the Jashanmal bookstore. From 4 to 10pm daily. Until August 3.

+ dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Novo Kidz is Here

Novo Cinemas has launched Novo Kidz, a new concept with screenings focused around the younger audience – complete with furry ‘Friendly Monster’ seats, adjustable light and sound for the little ones and sweet treats for movie viewings like no other. Targeted at themed birthday party private screenings for three years old and over, packages start at Dh99 per child. At Dubai Festival City.

+ novocinemas.com

SHARJAH

Powerpuff Girls and Ben 10 Zones

Fans of arts and crafts, bring out your creative side at the Powerpuff Girls-themed arts and crafts zone with drawing, colouring and painting activities with Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Also a Ben 10-themed football zone, a free play football pitch. At the Cartoon Network’s fun zone at

Expo Centre Sharjah. Free entry. Until August 17.