ABU DHABI

Dirft Night

Yas Marina Circuit is in full gear for a night of drifting. Registration and car inspection tonight from 6.30pm to 8pm and the action continues until midnight. Only approved cars will be allowed to run on the track for a total of two minutes at a time. Racing is not allowed between drifters. Book online and get 20 per cent discount.

+ ticketsyasmarinacircuit.com

Take to the Skies

Book a trip with Seawings Seaplane Tours in Yas Marina and capture the sights of Dubai and Abu Dhabi from a birds-eye view. Avail of the 20 per cent summer discount until tomorrow. Priced at Dh1,424.

+ yasmarina.ae

Bollywood Party

Party with DJ Benson tonight from 11pm until 3am as Tamba brings the Bollywood night to The Hub at The Mall (Level 6) World Trade Center. Free entry before 11pm and cover charge of Dh100 per person after. Ladies get complimentary drinks from 10pm to 11pm. Exclusively for couples. ID required for entry.

Call 02-6728888

Cruise Away

Enjoy the view of Yas Marina in Captain Tony’s private charter with a tour guide onboard for Dh525 per hour instead of the regular Dh840 when booking a private charter. Guests are allowed to bring their own food and drinks while bottled water will be provided. Up to 25 passengers per cruise. Offer available until tomorrow.

+ captaintonys.ae

Pop Art Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi presents a selection of artworks from its own collection, which embody the meaning of popular culture and its synchronistic relationship with ‘the city’, at a new exhibition which will run at Manarat Al Saadiyat until 6 October. Free to attend.

+ manaratalsaadiyat.ae

DUBAI

Search for Aliens

For decades, humans have searched for artificial signals.Do aliens exist or are humans totally alone? The Dubai Astronomy Group tackles that question in tonight’s topic, a free-to-attend event, between 7pm and 8pm at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park, Dubai.

+ facebook.com/dubaiastronomy

Flash Sale

Beat the blues as the summer comes to an end with a Legoland Dubai offer. Pay Dh100 instead of Dh245 for a one-day ticket to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park and redeem your ticket for a one-day admission any time until October 12. Sale promo is valid until tomorrow.

+ legoland.com/Dubai

Back to School Deal

Grab a 50 per cent discount on school supplies and necessities at Dragon Mart 2. From personal care items to clothing, electronics, accessories and even lunchbox items, items will be available for a limited time. Visit the one-stop shop on the ground floor. Deal runs until September 7.

+ dragonmart.ae

Underwater Fun

Gather family or friends and experience the marvels of the underwater world for an hour at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo’s ‘All Access Pass’ for only Dh400 per person with minimum of four people and maximum of six. Daily sessions once every hour from 10am to 10pm. Each guest can take turns in the submersible simulator and feed archer fish, take a glass bottom boat ride and witness behind the scenes tours of baby shark and baby crocodile experience.

+ thedubaiaquarium.com

Make a Splash

Last chance to take advantage of Wild Wadi’s special summer rates starting from Dh149, inclusive of a meal from Julshan’s Burger and Dogs. Valid until tomorrow.

+ jumeirah.com

SHARJAH

Sharjah Beach Library

The initiative aims to lure beachgoers into the world of written words at Al Khan Beach. The project aims to break stereotypes about reading being confined to a traditional setting.

+ sharjahevents.ae

Art Foundation

Encourage your children to be a part of the Summer Art School 2019 exhibition until September 9 at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square, Sharjah. This year’s theme revolves around social responsibility were participants will be encouraged to portray their own methods and means of improving their community through their artwork.

+ sharjahart.org

Summer Carnival

Entertainment extravaganza awaits shoppers at Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall until September 30. Shoppers also get a chance to win one premium Toyota Camry at each mall when they spend Dh100 and six winners walk away with Dh3,000 daily.