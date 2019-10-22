Yas Island Diwali Image Credit: Supplied

As the UAE gets festive for Diwali, celebrated on October 27 this year, it spells the ideal time to spend with family.

Gulf News tabloid! puts together the ultimate guide to all the family entertainment activities and events over the next few days.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is celebrating the festival of lights with a 11-day extravaganza starting on October 24. The park will come alive with live shows, traditional Indian bites, and dedicated festival areas daily from 10am to 8pm until November 2.

Visitors will be treated to Roshanee, a stage performance that will feature traditional Indian dance with an aerialist mix takes over the stage at the Red Theatre. A levitating yogi, along with henna and caricature stations will add to the activities available.

Street food carts with traditional Indian dishes will be located outside the Red Theater.

General tickets are priced at Dh295. The shows at the Red Theatre will take place four times a day. The levitating yogi will perform eight times a day.

The Pointe

View from the Pointe at the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Until October 27, visitors to The Pointe can enjoy a Surprise Box Dance show and a flash mob performance, along with a fireworks display on October 26 at 9pm. Indian-inspired dishes will also be available across restaurants, with 25 per cent off at select stores, as well as 20 per cent off Careem rides to the Palm Jumeirah destination.

Ibn Battuta Mall

India Court, Ibn Battuta Mall Image Credit: Supplied

The mall is hosting live entertainment, retailer offerings, a bespoke photo set-up and giveaways across the mall.

City Centre Deira

An artist’s impression of the Majid Al Futtaim Properties City Centre Deira redevelopment. Image Credit: Majid Al Futtaim Properties

Visitors can be a part of the festivities and get cash back upon shopping, as well as have the chance to win Dh25,000 when making purchases of Dh250, until October 31.

Dhruv Live at Dubai Airport

Award-winning Rock band Dhruv will welcome visitors at Dubai Airport on October 26 with a three-hour performance starting from 8pm.

La Perle

This Diwali, families and loved ones will have the chance to elevate the celebrations with a visit to the aquatic-themed show, La Perle by Dragone with a special upgrade on tickets booked until November 2. Shows take place five days a week, with 65 artists performing feats as they dive, dance, fly and defy gravity on motorbikes in the award-winning performance.

The Waterfront Market

A food truck at the Waterfront Market Image Credit: XPRESS/Atiq ur Rehman

The Diwali celebrations will be return to the venue from October 24 to 29, offering the local community a chance to enjoy the occasion together. Filled with a range of food and beverage options, visitors can soak up the sea air whilst enjoying the waterfront promenade, featuring entertainment and activities alongside various cafe and restaurant pop-ups.

Taking place at the Deira Corniche, visitors will be able take part in a range of traditional Diwali activities including contributing to the giant rangoli and mural painting. There will also be Bollywood dancing to entertain all as the sunsets. From 3pm to 9pm.

Burjuman Mall

The mall is celebrating Diwali with an explosion of colours. Indian-themed decor, floral ceiling displays and photo opportunities will be placed around the mall. Activities such as candle, tiara and diya (traditional lamp) decoration, along with henna painting and more is also available at the mall.

Indian dancers will perform twice daily at 6.30pm and at 8.30pm from October 24 to 27.

Bollywood Parks Dubai