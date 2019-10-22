The night sky will dazzle in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the festival of lights

Dubai Festival City NYE fireworks Image Credit: Fireworks

The Indian festival of lights will add dazzle to the night sky as the UAE celebrates Diwali by doing what it does best — put on a cracking fireworks display.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will celebrate Diwali across a series of events planned, with the icing on the cake being the razzle dazzle in the sky.

DUBAI

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City fireworks Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai will kick of the festivities on October 24 at 8pm, when Dubai Festival City Mall will light up the night sky with its fireworks display.

The occasion will be marked further when the mall launches its fourth Imagine show, ‘Hathi’s Garden’, on the same night that brings visitors a hint of Bollywood, with a specially curated musical score, accompanied by the specially choreographed fireworks display.

On launch day, the festivities will start at 4pm at Festival Bay where free LED Wristbands will be given to the first 5,000 guests and visitors can enjoy the live DJ playing the latest Bollywood hits and Indian cultural dances across the bay.

To mark this grand launch, Dubai Festival City Mall has partnered with global initiative Elephant Parade to bring 50 life-size baby elephant statues to Dubai for the first time in the Middle East. The statues will form part of a six-week exhibition around the Mall giving shoppers the chance to capture pictures with the beautiful artefacts and raise awareness for elephant conservation.

The Pointe

The Pointe Image Credit: Supplied

On October 26 at 9pm, the sky will light up over The Palm Jumeirah.

Meanwhile, until October 27, visitors to The Pointe can enjoy a Surprise Box Dance show with dancers and a flash mob performance, Indian-inspired dishes across restaurants, 25 per cent off at select stores, as well as 20 per cent off Careem rides to the destination.

Al Seef

Fireworks at Al Seef as part of Dubai Shopping Festival in Dubai. 26th Dec 2018. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

The Dubai Creek venue will celebrate on Diwali day, which is celebrated on October 27 this year, with the fireworks lighting up at 8.30pm.

Visitors attending can also stop by the brand-new Al Seef Artisans’ World Market showcasing, antiques, souvenirs, ceramics and more. Open throughout the week, the pop-up bazaars feature diverse themes — from Emirati, Khaleeji and Middle Eastern to Asian and International.

And if you spend Dh200 at Al Seef, your kids can experience a world of fun at the colourful carnival taking place throughout the week that features a carousel, traditional and modern games, an exclusive play area and a variety of creative workshops, where your little ones can release all that pent-up energy.

Every Thursday and Friday, you can enjoy performances by street musicians as well as local artists and bands. The traditional Khaleeji band Jalsat Khaleejiya will take the stage every Friday.

ABU DHABI

Image Credit: Supplied

Paying homage to Indian art, food, music and theatre, Yas Mega Mela Festival, which runs from October 31 to November 2, will feature bhangra and dhol drumming performances by dance group Pure Bhangra, and a Taste of India event where guests can sample all the fresh food, sweets and treats their palates desire. Fashionistas and design enthusiasts will find a variety of wares to add some Indian vibes to their wardrobes and homes.

Bollywood artists Kanika Kapoor and Ankit Tiwari are also set to perform, but the highlight are the fireworks of course.