From traditional fare to molecular gastronomy delights Diwali serves up food for all

Nothing quite spells Diwali like a festive feast. Traditional fare and lip-smacking desserts will be the gastronomical highlights during this Indian festival of lights. With this in mind, Gulf News tabloid! puts together its ultimate guide to all the meal deals to enjoy over Diwali.

Zafran Indian Bistro

Zafran Indian Bistro has launched its Yalla Biryani promotion in time for the festival of lights. The limited menu has been conceptualised by Chef Sajeev Chelattu and includes an array of rice-based dishes.

From a traditional Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani to the more complex Awadhi Gosht Dum Biryani (lamb) and Murgh Sufiyani Biryani (chicken), the limited menu starts at Dh72 for a pot of biryani that can serve two people.

Zafran is located at Dubai Marina Mall and Mirdif City Centre. The restaurants are open from 10am to 10pm on weekdays to 11pm on weekends.

Moreish

Oud Metha hidden gem Moreish is serving a special Diwali menu from October 23 to November 2.

The menu that festive creations such as the Popcorn Ruby Chaat — a mix of popcorn, black beans, coriander pesto and pomegranate seeds — and Saffron Risotto — arborio rice slow cooked in a saffron sauce, with lime-braised vegetables and Parmesan.

Moreish also spotlights Diwali’s sweet traditions with their spin on the beloved Indian milk-based sweet barfi, made with lavender and cashews, topped with a berry coulis.

Moreish is open from 11.30am to midnight and is located at Al Ahly Building, Street 8, Oud Metha.

iZ

The Indian restaurant at Grand Hyatt is celebrating Diwali with a specially crafted four-course vegetarian set menu, from October 24 to 27.

Rediscover favourites such as pani puri, papdi chaat, vegetarian galouti and corn pilao, while savouring new classics including paneer ananas tikka, tandoori avocado mushroom and more.

The feast costs Dh150 per person and is available from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for lunch and from 7pm to 11.30pm for dinner.

Lemon Pepper Restaurant

The Millennium Central Downtown hotel is celebrating Diwali with a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Dishes include tandoori mix platters, parde wali biryani, a sugar free moong dal halwa and more.

Available on October 27 from 7.30om to 11pm at Dh79 per person.

Looshi’s on Deliveroo

Adding a little sparkle to the occasion, Deliveroo has partnered with home-grown bakery Looshi’s to create rangoli (coloured art) inspired cookies. On October 27, for one day only, every order from Deliveroo Editions (JLT, Hessa Street & Business Bay) will include a complimentary rangoli cookie.

The limited edition cookies have been designed in two flavours; cardamom and nutmeg, and cinnamon and cumin.

Spice Island

The popular Crowne Plaza Dubai — Deira spot is hosting a Diwali feast on October 23 and 30, priced at Dh99 with soft drinks and Dh169 with house drinks. Children between the ages of 6-12 years at Dh49 and kids below six years eat for free.

Rajdhani

Celebrate Diwali with a sweet gift box from Rajdhani. Each box will feature four types of assorted sweets including traditional treats such as kaju katli, rose ladoo, dry fruit paan and khajoor or date barfi. The box costs Dh50 for 500 grams and Dh100 for 1kg. You can either pre-order the box, get it delivered to your doorstep or send it to your friends as a gift.

Bateel

Bateel International, which serves gourmet dates and chocolates, has introduced Diwali gift boxes to mark the festival.

Each box is filled with a wide selection of single-origin chocolates, chocolate-coated biscuits and date chocolates.

Purani Dilli

The Four Points by Sheraton, Shaikh Zayed Road, presents a special buffet offering popular Indian dishes, along with a live chaat counter. Starters include tandoori phalo ki chaat, haldi mirch murgh tikka and a live jalebi counter. Offer on October 27, from 6om to 11.30pm for Dh99.

Bombay Brasserie

The Taj Dubai hotspot is celebrating with a three-course sharing style menu available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Starters include delicacies such as nimbu machli tikka, an aromatic lemon scented yoghurt and house spice marinated fish. The mains call for the Lucknowi gosht biryani, a seasonal ingredient infused slow cooked lamb served on a bed of basmati rice.

On October 27 from 6pm to midnight, priced at Dh215 per person.

Indya by Vineet

Celebrate Diwali at this Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa venue from October 24 until November 3.

Priced at Dh222 per person, inclusive of three-course sharing menu for lunch or dinner. Dishes include chili samosa chaat, bharle baingan ka salan and more.

Little Miss India

The Fairmont The Palm destination is hosting a special Diwali-themed weekend with traditional treats created by Chef Arif Mohammad. A la carte prices. From October 27 to 31, from 6pm to 1am.

Farzi Diwali

The modern spice bistro is offering complimentary Indian treats to diners as part of the festivities. The bite-sized delicacies will be served to each table all day during Diwali day on October 27.

QE2

The QE2 is celebrating the festival of lights on October 27 with its Diwali Festival of Flavours at Lido. Friends and families can enjoy an extensive feast of Indian delicacies, live music, a kids’ play area and the option to combine the evening with a night’s stay and breakfast.

From Delhi to Kerela, Lido’s Diwali feast will feature over 200 Indian delicacies. Passengers will be dazzled by a light show and dance the night away to the best of Bollywood.

From 7pm to 11pm for Dh99 per person, inclusive of soft beverages and Dh490 per room per night with breakfast.

Red Diamond Restaurant

Celebrate the festival of lights with a special Indian menu at the Ghaya Grand Hotel restaurant for Dh99 per person. On October 28, from 7pm to 11pm.

Mumtaz Mahal

Celebrate Diwali with an offering of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes at this Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa. Dishes include seekh kebab, paneer tikka, tandoori mushroom, jinga kali mirch and more.

Dinner at Mumtaz Mahal restaurant during Diwali will have live entertainment with live sitar and singing and dancing. Guests can also win prizes. Winners will be announced on November 3.

The promotion is available for lunch from noon to 3pm and dinner from 6.30pm to 2am, priced at Dh89 and available until the end of October.

Bab Al Shams

Diners looking to celebrate Diwali can taste traditional Indian cuisine at Bab Al Shams’ Masala restaurant. The offer starts on October 23 and will last over 10 days, featuring live music and cooking stations with traditional Diwali delicacies.

Guests can expect the courtyard to be transformed into a Diwali village celebration hub, open daily from 7 to 11pm. Dinner at Dh190 per person. Kids from 6 to 12 years at a 50 per cent discount and kids below six dine for free.

Jeema Restaurant

JA Hatta Fort Hotel is hosting a Diwali weekend from October 25. Check in and receive a Diwali welcome gift in your room before taking the kids to the Diwali Sweet Treat Treasure Hunt on the front lawn, as they make their own celebration with glowsticks and sparklers in the spacious green landscape.

As evening falls, the family can feast at Jeema Restaurant from 6.30pm to 10.30pm with an unlimited buffet of Indian homestyle delicacies, barbecue and popular Diwali sweets.

The Diwali buffet is priced at Dh185 per person, including soft beverages and Dh285 per person, including unlimited house beverages. Guests celebrating with family can also enjoy movie nights by the Gazebo pool, where the large outdoor screen will be showing popular Bollywood movies throughout the weekend, alongside a full bar menu and bucket offers. There will also be a paper lantern lighting ceremony at 8pm on the hotel lawn.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna

The newly opened JA Lake View Hotel’s new signature restaurant is serving authentic regional dishes with a modern twist. The menu highlights classic dishes, with a strong focus on the subtle smoky flavours of the tandoori oven. Lead by Vikas Khanna’s protege in Dubai, Chef Ashish Kumar is serving signature dishes, including dahi ke kebab and Kinara’s take on chicken makhani. Diwali guests will also experience a gift of sweets, including traditional dry fruit ladoos coated with silver leaves.

Hitchki

The Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights restaurant is serving international Indian dishes for Diwali where guests can opt to order either from their a la carte menu. Hitchki will also offer complimentary dessert for each table on October 27.

Indego by Vineet

Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia is offering a three-course menu for Diwali. Guests can choose from an array of dishes including the samosa doughnut, a tangy chaat trilogy, accompanied with dahi bhalla ice cream and paneer pasanda.

Located in Grosvenor House, Dubai, the three-course set menu includes one starter, one main course and one dessert, which is priced at Dh280 per person for vegetarian options and Dh380 per person for non-vegetarian. From October 24 until November 3, between 7 and 11.30pm.

Sufra

Sufra Image Credit: Hyatt Regency Creek Heights

The Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights will be celebrating the Festival of Lights with an intimate dinner on October 24 from 7pm to 11pm.

The dinner buffet will offer traditional favourites such as chicken biryani, kadi pakora and paneer aachari korma will take centre stage. Live stations will serve treats like savory chaat and dosa, grills with different kinds of meats and seafood, in addition to a ‘fried food station’ to indulge in culinary guilty pleasures. There will also be a decadent dessert station.