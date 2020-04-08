Sir Ranulph Fiennes Image Credit: Supplied

The Emirates Literature Foundation has launched its digital content this week, featuring a limited series of filmed panel discussions from the 2020 edition of the festival.

Fans can log on to the Emirates Literature Festival’s YouTube channel to see two of the world’s greatest living adventurers, explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington, as they discuss their experiences during a panel talk.

This is the start of the series of panels, with one new session recording released each week.

The 12th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature saw literary heroes such as Jane Goodall, Jo Nesbo, Tayari Jones, Fatima Bhutto, Jokha Alharthi and more, who landed in Dubai earlier this year to discuss their various books and achievements.